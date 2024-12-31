High School On SI's Florida 2024 All-Tampa Bay Football Team
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Jershaun Newton, Clearwater Central Catholic: Newton's importance to the team was shown in the final game of the season against Chaminade-Madonna for the Class 1A state championship. Though we will never know what would or could have been, it was hard not seeing Newton being some kind of difference maker. Nonetheless, the Illinois signee amounted 2,872 yards and 31 touchdowns between throwing and running the ball. He was the heart and soul of the Marauders in their last three runs to the state championship games and will be missed at the helm at CCC.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic: It might've been the same ending as the previous two seasons, but Harvey did something no other Pinellas County program has ever done. The Marauders reaching three straight state championship games is a feat that's never been accomplished, with Harvey needing to press the right buttons in order for CCC to return back for a chance at an elusive title. Playing with backup quarterback Khayse Barrett for nine of the final 12 quarters of the season was a difficult blow, but Harvey still had the Marauders winning and competitive until the very end.
OFFENSE
Rhys Brush, QB, Armwood
The junior signal caller completed 118-of-189 passes for 2,256 yards, 36 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Will Griffin, QB, Jesuit
The Florida Gator commitment led the Tigers to a region semifinal appearance in Class 4A after throwing for 2,213 yards and 24 touchdowns. Was selected to play this Thursday's Under Armour All-America Game.
Girard Pringle, RB, Armwood
The Miami (FL) signee rushed for 1,199 yards on 147 touches and scored 19 touchdowns for the Hawks in his senior campaign.
Dallas Golden, RB, Berkeley Prep
The Notre Dame signee had another terrific season, totaling 1,479 all-purpose yards and scoring 14 touchdowns. Golden rushed for over 1,000 yards on the ground.
Tony Marshall, RB, Plant City
Marshall led the ground game for the Raiders, rushing for 1,285 yards on 160 carries and scoring 22 touchdowns.
Zahmir McNeil, RB, Pinellas Park
McNeil was arguably one of the top backs out of Pinellas County this past season, rushing for 1,116 yards on 160 carries and finding pay dirt 14 times.
Nahledge Jones, WR, Jefferson
Jones was the go-to-receiver for Cunningham at Jefferson, hauling in 54 passes for 1,246 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Dallas Wilson, WR, Tampa Bay Tech
The Florida signee proved himself once more as one of the Sunshine State's elite receivers, catching 41 passes for 677 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Taesean Robinson, WR, Sumner
One of Hillsborough County's top wide receivers was Robinson, who caught 46 passes for 1,010 yards and scored 11 touchdowns.
Makih Johnson, WR, Tarpon Springs
The UConn signee was superb for Tarpon Springs, hauling in 51 passes for 1,072 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Tyler Williams, WR, Armwood
Another future Power 4 level wide receiver, Williams has signed on with Georgia after catching 30 passes for 796 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Johnnie Jones, OL, Berkeley Prep
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound junior tackle helped lead the way for 40 touchdowns and around 4,000 yards of offense for the Buccaneers.
Samuel Roseborough, Jr., Clearwater
The junior offensive guard anchored the Clearwater line this past season for the Tornadoes. Roseborough led the way for an offense that compiled over 3,000 yards and 38 touchdowns.
Logan Miller, OL, Armwood
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound linemen led the way on the offensive line for the Hawks. Miller led the way for a unit that compiled around 4,000 yards and 62 touchdowns offensively.
Canon Pickett, OL, Tampa Bay Tech
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior lineman led the way up front for the Titans' offense that nearly compiled over 3,000 yards.
Ziyare Addison, OL, Carrollwood Day
The Oregon signee had a strong senior campaign leading Carrollwood Day’s offensive line, helping pave the way for an offensive attack that went over 4,700 yards and scored 48 touchdowns.
Jeffrey Jones, ATH, St. Petersburg
The Green Devils' senior quarterback had to do a lot on the offensive end, rushing for 1,786 yards on 141 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns. Added 897 yards passing on 56 completions and threw five touchdowns.
DEFENSE
LaJessie Harrold, DL, Gaither
One of the state's most highly recruited edge rushers finished with 38 tackles, 16 for loss and 11 sacks.
Antonio Henley, DL, Gaither
The defensive tackle played at a high level for the Cowboys, with Henley tallying 59 tackles, 26 for a loss and 12 sacks.
Jordan Bellamy, DL, Armwood
The Northern Illinois signee made 54 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks to lead the Hawks’ front seven.
Noel Brown, DL, Clearwater
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive tacklehad a strong season once again for the Tornadoes. Brown racked up 103 tackles, 21 for loss and 15 sacks.
Greg Thomas, DL, Clearwater Central Catholic
The senior defensive end was a menace all season long, culminating in a state championship appearance for the Marauders. Thomas notched 108 tackles, 17 for loss, 18 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Kellen Wiley, LB, Armwood
The Miami (FL) signee was one of the top outside linebacker/edge rushers in Tampa Bay, racking up 75 tackles, 13 for loss and seven sacks.
Alex Tate, LB, Plant
Tate recorded 113 tackles, 30 went for a loss and seven sacks for the Panthers.
Ja’quez Estera, LB, Tampa Bay Tech
Was one of the Titans' top players on defense all season long. Estera tallied a team-high 82 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks, forced three fumbles and recovered two.
Johnny Richardson, LB, Clearwater Central Catholic
Richardson had a solid senior campaign for CCC, racking up 122 tackles, eight that went for a loss, one sack and fumble recovery.
Rukeem Stroud, DB, Tampa Bay Tech
The Titans’ senior defensive back intercepted six passes and broke up seventeen. Stroud is moving on to play for
Tyson Stroud, DB, Tampa Bay Tech
The younger brother of Rukeem, the junior cornerback batted away 14 passes and picked off two passes. Also made 17 tackles on defense.
Christopher Cresser, DB, Tarpon Springs
The Spongers' defensive back patrolled the back end for Tarpon Springs at strong safety. Cresser made 164 tackles, 22 for loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Olontae Dean, DB, Armwood
The Iowa signee intercepted four passes and made 27 tackles for the region finalists.
Jaelen Waters, DB, Armwood
The cornerback was one of the state’s leaders when it came to interceptions. The Florida commitment ended the season with seven interceptions to go along with his 44 tackles and seven pass breakups.
Waltez Clark, ATH, Plant
Whether it was catching the ball out of the backfield or running it, the Florida signee was productive. Clark totaled 854 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. On defense, Clark made 21 tackles and three for loss.
SPECIALISTS
Cole Sosa-Jones, P, Lakewood
Averaged 44.9 yards per punt (24 punts) and four landed inside the 20-yard line for the Spartans.
Gaston Gramatica, K, Cambridge Christian
Gramatica, son of former NFL kicker Martin Gramatica, connected on 23-of-23 extra points and made 13-of-19 field goal attempts, with a long of 55 yards.
Anthony Harris, ATH, Largo
Harris had himself a strong all around junior season for the Packers. On special teams, Harris returned punt/kick returns and 25 tackles on defense. On offense, the junior totaled 1,019 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
