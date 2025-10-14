High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Milton’s 28-16 loss last week to Gainesville knocked the Eagles not only out of the national Power 25 but the Southeast Region Top 10.
Taking their place is Mississippi’s top team, West Point, which remained undefeated with a blowout of Pontotoc.
The rest of the Top 10 remained unchanged, although Carrollton, Chaminade-Madonna, Clay-Chalkville and Baylor all moved up one spot.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Oct. 14, 2025
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (6-0) (No. 3 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. NFL Academy International (London, England)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (8-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Def. Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.) 58-10
This week: Idle
3. Buford (Ga.) (7-0) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Def. Dacula (Ga.) 58-7
This week: at Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (6-0) (No. 9 nationally)
Last week: Def. Brother Martin (New Orleans) 48-13
This week: at Jesuit (New Orleans)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (6-1) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Def. NFL Academy International (London, England) 41-38
This week: at Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.)
6. Carrollton (Ga.) (8-0) (No. 13 nationally)
Last week: Def. Chapel Hill (Douglasville, Ga.) 56-7
This week: at East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)
7. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Def. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 60-0
This week: vs. Avant Garde Academy (Hollywood, Fla.)
8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Huffman (Birmingham, Ala.) 56-6
This week: vs. Oxford (Ala.)
9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (6-0)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Ambassador Christian (Huntersville, N.C.)
10. West Point (Miss.) (6-0)
Last week: Def. Pontotoc (Miss.) 50-13
This week: vs. Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)
Under Consideration
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Milton (Ga.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Saraland (Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)