High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
Just like the national Power 25 saw very little movement this week, the Southeast Region rankings stayed the same, with the eight teams in action winning by an average margin of 34.5 points.
However, we’ll see how the three Florida teams fare this week as they face opponents that should push them.
Meanwhile, No. 9 Baylor faces Ensworth this week in a matchup of Tennessee powers. The Tigers already beat McCallie 20-10 earlier this year and would love nothing more than to hand the Red Raiders their first loss.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (7-0) (No. 3 nationally)
Last week: Def. NFL Academy International (London, England) 41-24
This week: vs. East St. Louis (Ill.)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (8-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.)
3. Buford (Ga.) (8-0) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Def. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 75-0
This week: vs. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (7-0) (No. 9 nationally)
Last week: Def. Jesuit (New Orleans) 41-0
This week: at Easton (New Orleans)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (7-1) (No. 10 nationally)
Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 31-20
This week: at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
6. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0) (No. 13 nationally)
Last week: Def. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.) 50-23
This week: Idle
7. Chaminade-Madonna (6-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 17 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: at Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (9-0)
Last week: Def. Oxford (Ala.) 40-16
This week: vs. Pinson Valley (Ala.)
9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Ambassador Christian (Huntersville, N.C.) 46-0
This week: vs. Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.)
10. West Point (Miss.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.) 41-6
This week: at Caledonia (Miss.)
Under Consideration
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Milton (Ga.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Saraland (Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)