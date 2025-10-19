High School on SI Power 25 Football National Rankings – Oct. 19, 2025
Week 10 featured several blowout performances by teams in the High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
None was bigger than No. 23 Bixby scoring a school-record 92 points in its win over Enid, but No. 5 Buford put up 75 points on Central Gwinnett, and No. 14 North Crowley hit the 70-point mark in its victory.
The only game matching two Power 25 opponents saw No. 1 St. John Bosco keep Santa Margarita at arm’s length after building a quick 14-0 lead, beating the Eagles 27-14 to knock them down three spots to No. 24.
Here’s the complete breakdown of this week’s High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
High School on SI Power 25 Football Rankings – Oct. 19, 2025
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 24 Santa Margarita 27-14
Lowdown: The Braves scored on their opening two possessions to lead 14-0 after just 8½ minutes and held off the Eagles after they got into the red zone with a chance to make it a one-score game in the final four minutes.
Next up: vs. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.), Oct. 24
2. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) 29-7
Lowdown: The Panthers led just 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, and the Raiders recovered an onside kick. But after the visitors drove into the red zone, St. Frances’ Duyon Forkpa returned a fumble 81 yards for a back-breaking touchdown.
Next up: vs. Aces Elite Sports Academy (Tempe, Ariz.), Oct. 24
3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. NFL Academy International (London, England) 41-24
Lowdown: A big night for 5-star WR Eric McFarland III with three touchdown catches led the Ascenders to victory.
Next up: vs. East St. Louis (Ill.), Oct. 24
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Idle
Lowdown: The Rams earned their bye week, having outscored their last five opponents 264-50.
Next up: vs. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.), Oct. 24
5. Buford (Ga.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 75-0
Lowdown: Senior QB Dayton Raiola was 8-of-12 passing for 188 yards and four touchdowns, and senior Tyriq Green caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt for another score.
Next up: vs. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.), Oct. 24
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 45-10
Lowdown: The Trailblazers erased an early deficit, with senior QB Laird Finkel completing 15-of-25 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns and senior RB Jerod Terry Jr. running for 241 yards and two TDs.
Next up: at Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.), Oct. 24
7. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Murrieta Valley (Calif.) 48-20
Lowdown: Junior RB Dean Gibson ran for two touchdowns, and junior Jaden Walk-Green and sophomore Jordan Kirkpatrick both had pick-sixes.
Next up: at Norco (Calif.), Oct. 23
8. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Somerset-Losee (North Las Vegas) 44-0
Lowdown: The Gaels posted their fourth consecutive shutout since their only loss of the season 27-24 to Mater Dei on Sept. 19.
Next up: at Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas), Oct. 24
9. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Jesuit (New Orleans) 41-0
Lowdown: The Cougars held the Blue Jays to 96 total yards and five first downs, while Tre Garrison ran for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Next up: at Easton (New Orleans), Oct. 24
10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Monarch (Coconut Creek, Fla.) 31-20
Lowdown: The Raiders trailed 20-17 heading into the fourth quarter before rallying.
Next up: at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), Oct. 24
11. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) 12-7
Lowdown: The Stags spoiled Senior Day for the Mustangs.
Next up: vs. St. John’s (Washington, D.C.), Oct. 24
12. Southlake Carroll (Texas) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Northwest (Justin, Texas) 57-7
Lowdown: Senior Davis Penn ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and senior Marcus Brouse returned an interception for a score.
Next up: at Bell (Hurst, Texas), Oct. 24
13. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.) 50-23
Lowdown: The Trojans scored all their points in the first half, finding the end zone in all three phases as Cam Wood ran for three touchdowns, Rontre Welch returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown and Tyler Boyd had a 39-yard pick-six.
Next up: vs. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.), Oct. 31
14. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Weatherford (Texas) 70-7
Lowdown: Kiante Ingram needed only 10 carries to run for 176 yards and four touchdowns, while Hayes Cloutier threw for 255 yards and three scores.
Next up: vs. Braswell (Little Elm, Texas), Oct. 24
15. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.) 40-7
Lowdown: The Ironmen spotted Seton Hall a 7-0 lead before rolling to victory as junior QB Dylan Wrona ran for one score and threw for another.
Next up: vs. Paramus Catholic (N.J.), Oct. 24
16. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Delbarton (Morristown, N.J.) 42-7
Lowdown: Trey Tagliaferri was 14-of-20 passing for 332 yards and four touchdowns, with receivers Bryan Porter (5-135-1) and Austin Busso (4-104-2) going for over 100 yards receiving.
Next up: vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), Oct. 25
17. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (6-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 60-0
Lowdown: The Lions romped in their only game of the week, which was pushed from last Friday to Monday, as a previously scheduled game with Avant Garde Academy was scratched.
Next up: at Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Oct. 24
18. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Amador Valley (Pleasanton, Calif.) 56-13
Lowdown: Jayden Nicholas returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Brayden Knight threw for three first-half touchdowns and ran for another as the Spartans led 49-6 at halftime.
Next up: at San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.), Oct. 24
19. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Page (Greensboro, N.C.) 48-14
Lowdown: The Whirlies trailed 14-13 late in the first quarter before scoring 35 unanswered points, kicked off by senior WR Hudson Cooper turning a quick slant route into a 52-yard touchdown.
Next up: vs. Dudley (Greensboro, N.C.), Oct. 24
20. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. San Clemente (Calif.) 34-16
Lowdown: The Diablos kicked off Alpha League play by defeating their archrivals thanks to three field goals from Caleb Sylvia and two touchdown runs from Davonte Curtis.
Next up: at Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.), Oct. 24
21. Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.) 58-7
Lowdown: Senior QB Brodie Vehrs threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns as the Bears tuned up for a rivalry showdown with fellow unbeaten Hamilton by romping to victory.
Next up: vs. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), Oct. 24
22. Cass Tech (Detroit) (8-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. King (Detroit) 35-19
Lowdown: Sophomore QB Donald Tabron II threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns, and senior WR Corey Sadler Jr. caught five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a TD pass.
Next up: at Bedford (Temperance, Mich.), Oct. 24
23. Bixby (Okla.) (7-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Enid (Okla.) 92-0
Lowdown: The Spartans sat their starters after one quarter, when they already led 44-0. It didn’t matter — they finished with a program-record 92 points, the most by an Oklahoma 11-man team since Pawhuska beat Ketchum 95-7 in Class A in 2020.
Next up: at Mustang (Okla.), Oct. 24
24. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (5-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to No. 1 St. John Bosco 27-14
Lowdown: The Eagles didn’t fold after absorbing a gut punch in the first quarter, drawing to within 21-14 early in the third on Trent Mosley’s 4-yard touchdown run but unable to find the end zone the rest of the way.
Next up: vs. Orange Lutheran (Calif.), Oct. 24
25. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (5-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 29-19
Lowdown: The Monarchs had to survive a late rally from the Friars, giving up two fourth-quarter touchdowns after building a 29-7 lead and allowing Servite to recover an onside kick with 1:46 left. Junior Pat Hall broke up a fourth-and-2 pass with 1:06 remaining to seal the victory.
Next up: vs. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.), Oct. 24
Dropped Out
None
Under Consideration
Allen (Texas)
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Brownsburg (Ind.)
Bryant (Ark.)
Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.)
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)
Irmo (Columbia, S.C.)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Mount Carmel (Chicago)
Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
Randle (Richmond, Texas)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)