High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While there was slight shuffling in the national ranking for a couple of Southeast Region teams, the top 10 remained unchanged heading into the final weeks of the regular season.
IMG Academy maintained its hold atop the rankings after beating one of Illinois’ top teams, East St. Louis.
There are several big-time matchups this week, headlined by No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas playing host to No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna. Buford takes on Mill Creek in a Georgia powerhouse game, while Edna Karr-John Curtis Christian is a matchup of Louisiana unbeatens.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (8-0) (No. 3 nationally)
Last week: Def. East St. Louis (Ill.) 38-14
This week: at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (9-0) (No. 4 nationally)
Last week: Def. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) 42-3
This week: at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)
3. Buford (Ga.) (9-0) (No. 5 nationally)
Last week: Def. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 55-7
This week: vs. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (8-0) (No. 9 nationally)
Last week: Def. Easton (New Orleans) 63-12
This week: at John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (8-1) (No. 11 nationally)
Last week: Def. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-12
This week: vs. No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna
6. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0) (No. 13 nationally)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)
7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 16 nationally)
Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 47-0
This week: at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas
8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Pinson Valley (Ala.) 52-14
This week: Idle
9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) 35-21
This week: vs. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic
10. West Point (Miss.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Caledonia (Miss.) 51-7
This week: at New Hope (Columbus, Miss.)
Under Consideration
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Milton (Ga.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Saraland (Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter