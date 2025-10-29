High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

Several powerhouse matchups next week on tap as Top 10 remains unchanged

René Ferrán

IMG Academy still stands atop the High School on SI Southeast Region football rankings.
IMG Academy still stands atop the High School on SI Southeast Region football rankings. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

While there was slight shuffling in the national ranking for a couple of Southeast Region teams, the top 10 remained unchanged heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

IMG Academy maintained its hold atop the rankings after beating one of Illinois’ top teams, East St. Louis.

There are several big-time matchups this week, headlined by No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas playing host to No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna. Buford takes on Mill Creek in a Georgia powerhouse game, while Edna Karr-John Curtis Christian is a matchup of Louisiana unbeatens.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (8-0) (No. 3 nationally)

Last week: Def. East St. Louis (Ill.) 38-14

This week: at The Hun School (Princeton, N.J.)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (9-0) (No. 4 nationally)

Last week: Def. South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) 42-3

This week: at Archer (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

3. Buford (Ga.) (9-0) (No. 5 nationally)

Last week: Def. Mountain View (Lawrenceville, Ga.) 55-7

This week: vs. Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.)

4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (8-0) (No. 9 nationally)

Last week: Def. Easton (New Orleans) 63-12

This week: at John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (8-1) (No. 11 nationally)

Last week: Def. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) 19-12

This week: vs. No. 7 Chaminade-Madonna

6. Carrollton (Ga.) (9-0) (No. 13 nationally)

Last week: Idle

This week: vs. Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.)

7. Chaminade-Madonna (7-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 16 nationally)

Last week: Def. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 47-0

This week: at No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas

8. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (10-0)

Last week: Def. Pinson Valley (Ala.) 52-14

This week: Idle

9. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) (8-0)

Last week: Def. Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) 35-21

This week: vs. Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic

10. West Point (Miss.) (8-0)

Last week: Def.  Caledonia (Miss.) 51-7

This week: at New Hope (Columbus, Miss.)

Under Consideration

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Miami Central (Fla.)

Milton (Ga.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Saraland (Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

