High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025

Nine of the top 10 teams are also ranked in the national Power 25.

René Ferrán

IMG Academy is No. 1 in the most recent High School on SI Southeast Region rankings.
IMG Academy is No. 1 in the most recent High School on SI Southeast Region rankings.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0) (No. 5 nationally)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0) (No. 7 nationally)

3. Buford (Ga.) (3-0) (No. 9 nationally)

4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (2-1) (No. 13 nationally)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (2-1) (No. 14 nationally)

6. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (1-0) (No. 15 nationally)

7. Milton (Ga.) (2-1) (No. 17 nationally)

8. Chaminade-Madonna (2-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)

9. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-1) (No. 20 nationally)

10. Saraland (Ala.) (3-0)

Under Consideration

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Tenn.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

Tupelo (Miss.)

