High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Sept. 10, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (2-0) (No. 5 nationally)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0) (No. 7 nationally)
3. Buford (Ga.) (3-0) (No. 9 nationally)
4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (2-1) (No. 13 nationally)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (2-1) (No. 14 nationally)
6. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (1-0) (No. 15 nationally)
7. Milton (Ga.) (2-1) (No. 17 nationally)
8. Chaminade-Madonna (2-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)
9. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-1) (No. 20 nationally)
10. Saraland (Ala.) (3-0)
Under Consideration
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Tenn.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
Tupelo (Miss.)