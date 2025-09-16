High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Rankings — Sept. 16, 2025

Edna Karr moves up one spot after its overtime victory over American Heritage.

René Ferrán

IMG Academy, the No. 1 team in the nation, is top the top team in the Southeast Region.
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (3-0) (No. 4 nationally)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (4-0) (No. 5 nationally)

3. Buford (Ga.) (4-0) (No. 8 nationally)

4. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (3-1) (No. 14 nationally)

5. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (2-0) (No. 15 nationally)

6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (3-1) (No. 16 nationally)

7. Milton (Ga.) (3-1) (No. 19 nationally)

8. Chaminade-Madonna (3-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 21 nationally)

9. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (1-2) (No. 25 nationally)

10. Saraland (Ala.) (4-0)

Under Consideration

Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

Tupelo (Miss.)

René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

