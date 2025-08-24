How Central Florida’s Top 10 High School Football Teams Fared in Week 1
Central Florida high school football teams put on a show in Week 1 of the 2025 season, and then some.
Seven of the top 10 teams in the High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings won their openers last Friday, including two that left fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Here is how the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 teams fared in Week 1:
HOW THEY FARED
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10
Aug. 23, 2025
1. Jones (Orlando) (1-0)
The Tigers won their 17th consecutive regular-season game dating to the 2023 season with a 35-0 victory against Winter Park. Transfer DJ Hicks scored two touchdowns and quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, ran for a score and passed for another. Jones visits Timber Creek (1-0) next week.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) (0-1)
The Royals faced their second consecutive national power this year – this time, Milton (Ga.) for their regular-season opener – and played the Eagles (1-1) close in a 24-17 loss. TFA may have found its starting quarterback in West Orange transfer Brian Dillard, an exceptional athlete who passed for two TDs, including a toss midway through the third quarter that gave the Royals a 17-14 lead. TFA hosts Phenix City (Ala.) on Aug. 29.
3. Cocoa (1-0)
The three-time defending state champion Tigers were pushed to the limit by Merritt Island in a battle of 2024 state playoff teams. Javeon Scott’s TD run in the second overtime gave Cocoa a 30-24 victory. The Tigers host Mainland on Aug. 29.
4. Edgewater (Orlando) (1-0)
The Eagles made Patrick Browning’s coaching debut a successful one with a 65-8 blowout of Wekiva. Edgewater was extremely opportunistic, blocking multiple punts for TDs and recovering multiple fumbles for scores.
5. Lake Mary (1-0)
The Rams pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in recent memory when they rallied from a 29-7 halftime deficit to beat Miami Norland, 30-29.
Lake Mary blocked a Norland field goal attempt on the final play of the game after the Rams had taken a one-point lead on a TD pass from senior quarterback Noah Grubbs to transfer Barrett Schulz.
Grubbs passed for three TDs – all to Schulz – and ran for another score. The Rams visit Kissimmee Osceola (1-0) on Aug. 29.
6. Mainland (Daytona Beach) (0-0)
The Buccaneers were off on Aug. 22 and open the season at Cocoa on Aug. 29. Last year, Mainland started 0-5 but then rallied to win its last five games to make the playoffs. The Bucs return senior linebacker Dennis King, senior defensive back Jhavin Westbrook, quarterback Sebastian Johnson, and two-way lineman Amare Campbell.
7. Kissimmee Osceola (1-0)
The Kowboys trounced Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 35-0, in their season-opener. Jaxson Hardnett had a solid game for Osceola.
8. Eau Gallie (Melbourne) (0-1)
The Class 3A Commodores pushed Class 7A Vero Beach to the limit before falling 41-31. Eau Gallie took a big hit, however, when star junior quarterback Joseph Allen went down with a dislocated knee early in the game. Freshman X’Zavier Corbin, who has an offer from Maryland, scored three TDs – two rushing and on a kickoff return. The Commodores host Rockledge on Aug. 29.
9. Vero Beach (1-0)
The Indians got two TD runs and a TD pass from Efrem White in holding off Eau Gallie, 41-31. Star quarterback Champ Monds threw a TD pass and ran for a score before getting injured and leaving the game. Vero Beach visits Gainesville Buchholz on Aug. 29.
10. DeLand (1-0)
The Bulldogs nipped Madison County, 21-20, in a defensive battle. Sophomore running back Taihj Moore, who ran for 1,380 yards and 22 TDs last year, scored a TD and senior wide receiver/free safety Marceles Carey added a score for DeLand, which hosts New Smyrna Beach next week.
The Next 10
11. Dr. Phillips lost to Fort Lauderdale Dillard, 39-0
12. Seminole lost to Creekside, 32-0
13. Winter Park lost to Jones, 35-0
14. Oviedo lost to Bishop Moore, 68-35
15. West Orange defeated Evans, 28-18
16. Bishop Moore defeated Oviedo, 68-35
17. Rockledge lost to Viera, 22-21
18, Lake Brantley defeated Lyman, 75-0
19. New Smyrna Beach idle
20. Ocoee defeated Apopka, 47-0
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962