How To Watch: City Of Palms' Championship Final Between Montverde Academy-Columbus
It's a take as ole as time when the Columbus Explorers and Montverde Academy Eagles square off in a battle between a couple of the top two best high school boys basketball teams not only in Florida, but the country.
Both programs went into this 2024-2025 season with aspirations of coming away with the title of being the country's best and could go a long way in doing so in tonight's City of Palms Classic down in Fort Myers.
Before the two teams square off, the third-place game between Oak Ridge and IMG Academy will take place at 6:30 p.m. followed by Columbus-Montverde Academy.
This championship game between the two national powers will be one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the entire 2024-2025 regular season slate, with stars like Columbus’ tandem of twins Cayden, Cameron Boozer up against CJ Ingram, Dante Allen and crew of Montverde Academy.
HOW TO WATCH
What: The No. 1 Montverde Academy Eagles face the No. 4 Columbus Explorers in high school boys basketball
When: 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET tonight, Dec. 23rd
Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena | Fort Myers, Florida
How to watch: You can watch this game on YouTube at the link here.
