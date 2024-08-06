Hurricane Debby floods Florida's Cardinal Mooney football stadium
Hurricane Debby left many coastal towns and cities along Florida's Gulf Coast flooded in its wake and it didn't spare high school football stadiums.
According to a Facebook post by 10 Tampa Bay, Cardinal Mooney High School's football stadium was left flooded by the rainfall caused by then Tropical Storm Debby, which eventually turned into a Category 1 hurricane as it traveled up the Florida Gulf Coast region.
Cardinal Mooney is based out of Sarasota, Florida, which saw heavy amounts of rainfall take place over the past weekend. Just north in Manatee County, over 200 people were rescued due to flooded roads and homes from Debby's flooding in coastal areas.
The Cougars are coming off winning the Class 1S state championship in 2023, the program's first title since 1972. Cardinal Mooney will play in Class 2A this upcoming season and feature one of the South Suncoast's most talented rosters, which includes Kansas commitment Chris McCorkle and offensive lineman Da'Ron Parks.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
