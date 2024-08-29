IMG Academy at Bergen Catholic: How to watch and get live score updates (8/29/2024)
Bergen Catholic (NJ), the No. 11 team in this week's SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football Rankings, opens its 2024 season with a special Thursday night clash with the nation's No. 7 team, IMG Academy (FL), at the Bash at the Beach Classic in Ocean City New Jersey.
The two teams last met in 2015 and combined for 106 points as IMG prevailed in a shootout, 59-47.
You can watch Bergen Catholic vs. IMG Academy live on the D2 Sports Network.
What: Bergen Catholic vs. IMG Academy at the Bash at the Beach Classic.
When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 29
Where: Carey Stadium | Ocean City, New Jersey
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Bergen Catholic vs. IMG Academy live on the D2 Sports Network
Bergen Catholic Crusaders
The Crusaders enter their 2024 football season opener riding a wave of three straight New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public State Championships and look to be even strong this fall.
Bergen Catholic will seek a bit of revenge for their 40-point loss last year to another Florida football power, Chaminade-Madonna in the 2023 Broward County National Football Showcase and they will seek to accomplish this via a much-improved defense.
The Crusaders are led by head coach Vito Campanile and his son, senior quarterback Dominic Campanile. Dominic Campanile is coming off a 2023 season in which he completed 131-of-221 for 2,028 yards last year and 30 touchdowns.
IMG Academy Ascenders
IMG Academy got off to a slow start last week on the road in a Top 25 match-up with Utah's Corner Canyon and was thwarted in its bid for late comeback when it came up a short on a two-point conversion attempt with less than two minutes remaining and fell, 35-34.
As painful as that was, the experience of already having played a game should benefit the Ascenders in this match-up with Bergen Catholic, which is playing its season-opener. IMG has never started a season 0-2 and has not lost more than one game in a single season since its inaugural year in 2013.
In the Corner Canyon loss, the Ascenders got an outstanding performance from senior quarterback Ty Hawkins, who was making his first start at IMG. Hawkins went 17-for-23 in the passing game for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 35 yards and another touchdown.
