IMG Academy defeats Montverde Academy: Live score, updates from high school basketball (2/22/25)
The girls version of Montverde Academy-IMG Academy took place Thursday night and now the boys edition will go on this afternoon.
A top boys high school basketball matchup takes place in Bradenton this afternoon when the nationally-ranked Montverde Academy Eagles take on IMG Academy Ascenders in a Nike EYBL Scholastic contest.
The Eagles are 19-5 on the season and coming off a 71-60 defeat of La Lumiere (Indiana) while IMG Academy enters the contest at 20-6, with their last win being a 74-36 rout of Orangeville Academy (Canada).
Here is a closer look at Montverde Academy vs. IMG Acdemy:
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Montverde
16
13
18
15
IMG
10
20
19
19
Refresh for live updates throughout the evening
PREGAME
Opening tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
1st Quarter
Montverde leads 8-3 halfway through the period and IMG Academy can't knock down shots as the Ascenders are 1-of-9 shooting from the field.
Both teams traded off 3-pointers, with Montverde now leading 11-6 at the 2:17 mark of the period.
The Eagles continue to knock down shots from beyond the arc, leading 14-8 with 1:17 left in the quarter.
Trent Sisley has been hot in the quarter, leading the way with 10 points.
End of the 1st quarter: Montverde Academy 16, IMG Academy 10
2nd Quarter
IMG opens up the quarter with two quick buckets and now only trail 16-14.
The Ascenders have taken the lead at 21-20 midway through the period.
Darius Acuff Jr. has led the charge for IMG in the quarter as the Ascenders now lead 22-20.
Dante Allen knocks down a 3-pointer for the Eagles and gets them within 24-23 with 1:41 remaining after the quarter.
Sisley knocks down another 3-pointer to tie the game up at 26-all.
End of the 2nd quarter: IMG Academy 30, Montverde Academy 29
HALFTIME
3rd Quarter
Montverde has opened the quarter on a 7-0 run before IMG finally answers. Eagles lead 36-32.
Sisley is up to 22 points after scoring back-to-back buckets for the Eagles.
Quinones' finger roll gives the Ascenders a 41-40 lead, fifth lead change of the game.
Acuff scores on a layup to give IMG a 43-40 lead. The Ascenders have scored eight unanswered points.
IMG Academy leads 49-47 heading into the final frame.
End of the 3rd Quarter: IMG Academy 49, Montverde Academy 47
4th Quarter
Dante Allen's tip-in ties the game up at 49-all.
Trey Beamer has scored back-to-back buckets, giving IMG its biggest lead of the game at 54-49.
Sadiq White finally gets on the scoring sheet with less than four minutes left in the game.
Fire alarm goes off at the gymnasium with three minutes to go; False alarm and fans have returned to their seats.
After an extended 15-minute delay, the game finally is getting back underway.
Acuff may have sealed this one for IMG with a 3-pointer at the 1:08 mark, 64-54.
Acuff, who has 25 points and 19 in the second half, knocks down 1 -of-2 free throws to put IMG up 67-60 with 20.4 seconds left.
Final: IMG Academy 68, Montverde Academy 62
