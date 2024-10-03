High School

IMG Academy faces Venice this week: 5 things to know

The Ascenders will take on an undefeated Indians group that’s been tough to crack at Powell-Davis Stadium

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson (#26) weaves his way through Cocoa High defenders on his way to the end zone in the second quarter. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy running back Donovan Johnson (#26) weaves his way through Cocoa High defenders on his way to the end zone in the second quarter. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arguably one of the best games around the country will take place at Powell-Davis Stadium on Friday night between nationally-ranked IMG Academy and the Venice Indians.

The Ascenders come in ranked this week as the country’s No. 3-ranked team behind California’s Mater Dei and St. John Bosco.

The Indians have been making their own case about cracking the High School On SI’s national Top 25 list and a win versus the Ascenders would definitely vault them in.

It should be an electric atmosphere between the two programs separated by about 45 minutes and High School On SI brings you five things you should know before the titanic matchup in Venice.

1. IMG Academy will not be fazed by the crowd environment

IMG
The IMG Academy student section gets fired up before kickoff. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

If anyone thinks the aura that surrounds Powell-Davis and the crowd environment that’s within is going to bother IMG Academy may want to rethink that. The Ascenders have already played at a couple tough venues with Corner Canyon (Utah) packing out its home-opener and then IMG Academy facing Bergen Catholic in Ocean City in front of 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick is no big deal. Trust us that this will not be a factor.

2. Venice is tough to beat at Powell-Davis Stadium

Venice
Not quite a full moon rises over the Venice football field. Spring football was back as Venice hosted the Naples Golden Eagles at Venice's Powell-Davis Stadium Tuesday evening May 21, 2024. Venice went on to win 27-17. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

We said what we just said, but also have to point out that opponents playing at Powell-Davis Stadium have had an extremely tough time coming away with a win. Venice is currently riding a 14-game winning streak at home, which includes victories over some of the state’s best like Cocoa, Miami Northwestern, Manatee and others.

3. Quarterback play will be a essential in this game

Jayce Nixon
New starting quarterback Jayce Nixon finishing with a 15-of-27 passing for a total of 177 yards. Spring football was back as Venice hosted the Naples Golden Eagles at Venice's Powell-Davis Stadium Tuesday evening May 21, 2024. Venice went on to win 27-17. / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Though both IMG Academy and Venice feature strong rushing attacks, we believe that quarterback play is going to be essential in this game between these state powerhouses. The Ascenders feature SMU commitment Ty Hawkins (650 yards passing, eight touchdowns; 232 yards rushing, five touchdowns) under center and the senior has proven to be a dual-threat against some of the nation’s top teams. Nixon, a southpaw quarterback, has played well for Venice and has seen more attempts through the air lately. This season, Nixon 65-of-109 passes for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns.

4. Ascenders’ front seven vs. Venice OL/running backs

Jamarice Wilder
Miami Northwestern defensive back J'Vari Flowers (#4) is unable to catch Venice High running back Jamarice Wilder (#3) on his way to the end zone untouched. The Venice High Indians hosted the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a non-conference game Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the nation’s top front seven units will have the task of slowing down arguably the state’s top running back duos around. IMG Academy’s linebacking corps is led by Miami (FL) commit Gavin Nix and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. Heading up the defensive line is 6-foot-2, 250-pound Ohio State commit London Merritt. Billy Miller’s defense will aim to slow down Venice’s Dorien Jones-Jamarice Wilder, who have combined for 1,596 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Indians’ offensive line will need to be up to the task of opening the holes for the running backs, with seniors Anthony Tanaka and Matthew Locicero leading the way.

5. IMG Academy’s Eric McFarland & Venice’s Winston Watkins Jr. are the X-Factors

IMG Academy
IMG Academy wide receiver Eric McFarland (#16) pulls in a pass in the end zone over Cocoa High free safety CJ Hester (#1) in the first quarter. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you think of the players that could be the X-Factors in Friday night’s mega matchup on the South Suncoast, two players that come to mind are both wide receivers. Ascenders’ freshman Eric McFarland has been on a tear as of late, scoring seven touchdowns this season. For Venice, they’ll lean on their 2025 star pass catcher Winston Watkins Jr., who sees time at Wildcat quarterback from time to time. It’ll be interesting to see who plays a bigger role for their respective team.

villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl

Published
