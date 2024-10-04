High School

IMG Academy hits Interstate 75 South to take on Venice: Live score updates

Ascenders, the country's No. 3 ranked team will take on one of the state's top teams in the Indians

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton.
IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

All eyes will be on one of the country's top matchups going on down in the City of Venice when the IMG Academy Ascenders take the short trip down Interstate 75 to face off against the Venice Indians.

The Ascenders enter the contest as the No. 3 ranked team in the country, up against a Indians' club that's ranked in the top five in the Sunshine State.

Follow along with us here at High School On SI Florida as we will be providing live scoring updates all throughout the evening.

(Keep refreshing for live scoring updates throughout the night)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

OT

IMG Academy

Venice

Pregame

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Eastern Time

1st Quarter

Andy Villamarzo
