IMG Academy Makes a Splash With New Swimming Program and Olympic-Caliber Aquatic Center
The growth wave continues at IMG Academy. On Thursday, the world-renowned athletic and academic institution announced the launch of its 12th varsity sport — Swimming — alongside plans for a state-of-the-art Aquatic Center, further cementing IMG’s status as one of the premier athletic training destinations in the world.
The addition of Swimming follows IMG’s 2025 rollout of wrestling and boys volleyball, marking the school’s third major sport expansion this year.
A Cutting-Edge Home for Elite Swimmers
The new 9,345-square-foot Aquatic Center represents one of IMG Academy’s largest single investments to date. The facility will feature 10 lanes across a 54-by-25-meter pool, slightly larger than an Olympic-size standard, and will offer the flexibility to host both training and high-level competitions.
The complex will also serve as a year-round training and meet destination, equipped to host top-tier camps, clinics, and community events. With world-class amenities and coaching resources, IMG aims to deliver an Olympic-caliber experience to its next generation of student-athletes.
Building the Next Generation of Champions
“This expansion represents a one-of-one opportunity to enhance our unrivaled student-athlete experience only found at IMG Academy,” said Mike Milliron, Chief Operating Officer for IMG Academy Campus. “The addition of our Aquatic Center and swimming program not only addresses the growing demand for aquatic sports but also strengthens our commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”
The new facility reinforces IMG’s purpose, Milliron added — to empower student-athletes to “win their future” through a combination of high-performance training, top-tier education, and character development.
Breaking Ground This Month
IMG Academy will officially break ground on the Aquatic Center on November 20, with construction scheduled to begin on December 1. The center is expected to open in March 2027.
In the meantime, IMG is conducting a national search for its Director of Swimming, seeking an industry leader who will help shape the program and guide the facility’s development from the ground up.
Expanding Opportunities Across Sports
For IMG’s leadership, the addition of swimming reflects a broader mission to expand opportunities across all sports.
“Breaking ground on the Aquatic Center will be a major milestone for IMG Academy,” said Brian Nash, Vice President of Athletics. “By expanding programs in wrestling, volleyball, softball, and now swimming, we are creating more opportunities for student-athletes to develop their skills, push their limits, and reach their fullest potential.”
With every expansion, Nash added, IMG remains focused on fostering growth “athletically, academically, and personally” through unmatched coaching, facilities, and support.