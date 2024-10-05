IMG Academy national outlasts Venice: 5 takeaways
One of the top high school football matchups in the entire country was right at Powell-Davis Stadium between the visiting IMG Academy Ascenders and host Venice Indians.
The Ascenders only had a short 35-minute drive back home to Bradenton after the notched a narrow 21-16 victory over the Indians, handing Venice its first loss of the season.
The two teams are on the national radar, as the Ascenders are the No. 3-ranked program in the land and the Indians are a bubble club currently.
High School On SI Florida was on hand for the contest and give you five takeaways from the game:
1. IMG Academy played at its pace offensively
From the opening play of the game, you knew Ascenders’ head coach Billy Miller wasn’t going to leave anything to chance. IMG Academy opened the game up with a trick play, earning them a touchdown and that set the tone from there. SMU commitment Ty Hawkins (6-of-9, 117 yards) made sure the offense ran nice and smoothly as he had his full compliment of weapons, with wide receiver Donovan Olugbode leading he way with four catches for 101 yards. If there was any doubt the Ascenders wouldn’t be ready for this neighboring national tilt, they shut that down fairly quickly. A balanced offensive attack paced IMG to win No. 5 on the season.
2. Venice was much more methodical on offense
John Peacock’s offensive operation is usually an unbelievably fast paced offense all night long. They literally have the sounds of a race car after every first down throughout the game. This time around against IMG Academy, Peacock decided to take a much more methodical approach to the game and it worked for some parts throughout the night, but the Indians would still need to be near-perfect in order to beat one of the best teams in the country. Sophomore running back Dorien 'Macho' Jones carried the ball 26 times for a game-high 94 yards on the ground to help the Indians control the game clock. Venice is in the conversation of having one of the top programs, but still a little ways to go.
3. The Indians had their opportunities
There were opportunities that could've seen Venice carry a lead at some point during the game if two situations during the game went a little differently. The first was a possession in the opening half, Venice's second possession specifically, that bogged down inside of IMG's 35-yard line, well within range of strong legged Brunno Reus. Peacock opted to go for it, with Winston Watkins Jr. being tracked down on a Wildcat run for no gain and a turnover on downs. Then in the final seconds of the third, facing a fourth and goal from the one and a half yard line, the Indians were thwarted again on another Watkins Jr. run that went for negative yardage this time. Both times Venice were within Reus' range and didn't cash in with points. Reus showed just before halftime his leg strength, knocking down a 45-yard kick to cut IMG's lead to 21-10. Six points potentially would've given Venice a 22-21 lead in the final quarter, but they're left to wonder what could've been.
4. Can IMG run the table from here?
Sitting pretty at 5-1 with three games to go, the Ascenders could certainly win out as all of the remaining contests would pit IMG Academy as the favorite. The Ascenders don't play again until Oct. 25th at this point and would then face East St. Louis (Illinois) on the road. The very next week, IMG wold hit the road again, but this time to face off against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland) in Baltimore. Last game of the season has St. Thomas More (Connecticut) coming down to Bradenton. Will the Ascenders add one more game to even it out at 10 games? That's a whole other topic and there's probably not many teams that want to face IMG at this point.
5. Venice remains the favorite in Class 7A
I don't think this loss should change anyone's mind about where Venice stands when it comes to Class 7A. The Indians have games remaining against Clearwater Central Catholic, Sarasota Riverview and Sarasota, which Venice will have a tough test against Marauders and Rams. With teams like like Dr. Phillips, Lake Mary and Western as viable challengers, Venice remains the overall favorite in the FHSAA's highest classification.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl