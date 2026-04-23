IMG Academy’s NFL Draft Pipeline Is Unmatched, And 2026 Could Add Even More First-Round Firepower

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place this weekend, with many notable college prospects hoping to hear their names announced.

One high school football program that has consistently produced NFL talent over the last decade is IMG Academy. The Bradenton, Florida school has had 25 total alumni drafted since its first class became eligible in 2018.

IMG Academy has produced at least one first-round pick every year since 2020. The Florida school is projected to have multiple first-round selections this year, including Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Miami's Francis Mauigoa.

In the 2025 NFL Draft alone, IMG Academy had four alumni selected, including two in the first two rounds. This further reinforced the school's consistent impact both nationally and within Florida at the next level.

Here are eight IMG Academy football alumni selected in the first round of the NFL Draft since 2020:

2025: Tyler Booker, Offensive Lineman

Booker was selected 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Alabama. As an All-American, he spent three years at IMG Academy before graduating in 2022. Booker played in the Under Armour All-American game and was a top-ranked player in Florida and nationally.

2025: Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker

Later in the same round, Campbell was selected 31st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Like Booker, Campbell is another IMG Class of 2022 graduate who went on to play at Alabama. As a high schooler, he was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked edge in the country, according to On3 and 247Sports.

2024: JC Latham, Offensive Lineman

Latham was selected with the 7th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2024. The offensive lineman played at Alabama after graduating from IMG in 2021. A five-star recruit, Latham spent two years at IMG. He started at left tackle for the 2020 national championship team that finished undefeated at 8-0.

2024: J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback

Three picks later, McCarthy was taken 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Nicknamed "Nine," he won both the 2020 national title with IMG and the 2023 College Football National Championship with Michigan. A 2021 graduate, McCarthy became the highest-drafted IMG Academy quarterback ever in NFL Draft history.

2023: Nolan Smith, Linebacker

Smith was selected 30th overall by the Eagles in the 2023 draft. A five-star recruit, the linebacker played two years for IMG Academy's football team before graduating in 2019. He then went on to win two college football national titles with Georgia in 2021 and 2022, followed by a Super Bowl win with Philadelphia in February 2025.

2022: Evan Neal, Offensive Lineman

Neal was taken with the 7th pick by the New York Giants in 2022. A 2019 graduate of IMG, the five-star offensive lineman took part in that year's Under Armour All-American game. He then went on to play college football at Alabama, where he won a National Championship in 2020. Both Neal and Latham are tied for the highest pick ever for IMG Academy at No. 7 overall.

2021: Greg Newsome II, Cornerback

Newsome was selected 26th overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2021. The three-star recruit spent three years at Glenbard North High School in Carl Stream, Illinois before transferring to IMG Academy for his senior year. After graduating in 2018, Newsome went on to play college football at Northwestern.

2020: Cesar Ruiz, Offensive Lineman

Ruiz was taken 24th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the COVID-affected 2020 NFL Draft. The center spent two years at IMG and was named an Under Armour All-American as a senior in 2017. Ruiz was a four-star recruit and the top center in his class nationally, before playing college football at Michigan.

Other IMG Academy Football Players Drafted since 2018

2025: Francisco Mauigoa, Linebacker (5th round, 162nd pick)

2025: Warren Brinson, Defensive Lineman (6th round, 198th pick)

2024: Xavier Thomas, Defensive Lineman (5th round, 138th pick)

2023: D.J. Turner, Cornerback (2nd round, 60th pick)

2022: Daniel Faalele, Offensive Lineman (4th round, 110th pick)

2021: Andre Cisco, Safety (3rd round, 65th pick)

2021: Kellen Mond, Quarterback (3rd round, 66th pick)

2021: Robert Hainsey, Offensive Lineman (3rd round, 95th pick)

2021: Tre' McKitty, Tight End (3rd round, 97th pick)

2021: Joshua Kaindoh, Defensive End (4th round, 144th pick)

2021: Thomas Fletcher, Long Snapper (6th round, 222nd pick)

2020: Grant Delpit, Safety (2nd round, 44th pick)

2020: K.J. Hamler, Wide Receiver (2nd round, 46th pick)

2020: K.J. Osborn, Wide Receiver (5th round, 176th pick)

2019: Hjalte Froholdt, Offensive Lineman (4th round, 118th pick)

2019: Isaac Nauta, Tight End (7th round, 224th pick)

2018: Bo Scarbrough, Running Back (7th round, 236th pick)