IMG Academy Sets High School MLB Draft Record With 29 Direct Selections Since 2005
In a milestone moment for high school baseball, IMG Academy has now produced a record 29 MLB Draft picks directly from high school since 2005—more than double that of any other high school baseball program in the country.
The 2025 MLB Draft featured six IMG alumni, including three selected directly out of high school and three more drafted at the collegiate level.
First-Ever IMG Picks by the Tampa Bay Rays
Adding to this year’s excitement, two IMG alumni were selected by the Tampa Bay Rays, marking the first time in program history the franchise has drafted players from IMG. It highlights not only the national reach of IMG's talent pipeline but its increasing visibility across all 30 MLB organizations.
IMG’s Draft Legacy: By the Numbers
With this year’s additions, IMG Academy now boasts:
- 73 total MLB Draft picks
- 33 players selected straight from high school
- 40 selected out of college
- Drafted by 28 different MLB teams
Elite Development: The IMG Formula
IMG’s success is rooted in the recruitment of elite talent, but can also be attributed to its ability to develop players for the next level.. According to Dan Simonds, IMG Academy’s Director of Baseball:
“This year’s class is special. We’re incredibly proud of guys like Sean Gamble and Dean Moss, who represent the kind of work ethic and professionalism we instill here every day. Our model combines elite coaching, academic support, leadership training, and world-class performance development.”
- Sean Gamble, a first-round selection, and
- Dean Moss, a second-round pick, are two prime examples of IMG’s ability to prepare student-athletes for both immediate pro success and long-term careers in the game.