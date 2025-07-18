IMG Basketball Lands a 7-foot-2 Center in The Class of 2028
The high school transfer portal continues with the latest coming from the Centennial State as 7-foot-2 rising phenom Dylan Betts is on the move to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, for his upcoming sophomore season, Betts posted on his social media accounts.
Betts Starred As A Freshman in the Suburbs of Denver
Betts played his freshman season at Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, which is located roughly 15 miles southeast of Denver. Betts played in 17 games during the 2024-2025 season where he averaged 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game for the Bruins who finished with a record of 10-15.
College Recruiters Have Already Started to Make Offers
Betts' recruitment has already started to take notice, where he is receiving offers from Purdue, UNLV, and Washington.
IMG Announcement Comes After Betts' Participation in the Junior National Team Mini-Camp
Betts received an invite to compete for Team USA on the 2025 Men's Junior National Team where they had a mini-camp back in April in San Antonio, Texas where he joined his older sisters (Lauren and Sienna) who played for Team USA on the Women's junior national team.
His Sister Lauren Played in the Women's Final Four with UCLA Last Season
Betts has had some basketball royalty in his family, where his sister, Lauren, helped lead UCLA to their first Final Four appearance in program history this season. Lauren won two FIBA gold medals in 2021 and 2019, and a silver medal in 2023 with Team USA.
Betts Joins a Talented IMG Squad
Betts will now join an IMG Academy squad that is coming off a 20-8 record in 2024-2025, where they reached the Chipotle Nationals Play-in Tournament, where their season came to an end against the 9th-seeded Wasatch Academy Tigers back on April 2. The Ascenders also picked up notable wins against DME Academy, Oak Hill Academy, and Montverde Academy last season.
Betts Joines a Loaded IMG Squad
Betts joins four-star senior point guard Trey Beamer, four-star senior shooting guard Jermal Jones Jr, four-star senior power forward Cody Peck, four-star small forward Cole Cloer, and junior center Zain Majeed.
The Family Basketball Legacy Is Impressive
His other sister (Sienna) is set to play her collegiate career at UCLA where she averaged 21.8 points and 16.1 rebounds per game this season at Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 25-3 record and won the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Class 6A girls basketball state title, ending the season on a 19-game winning streak.
His mother (Michelle) was a standout volleyball player at Long Beach State, where she helped lead the 49ers to a national championship in 1998, as part of an undefeated season.
His father (Andrew) played professionally in Europe from 1998 to 2012 after originally being selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2nd round of the 1998 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.