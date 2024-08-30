Jaime Ffrench, 5-star 2025 wide receiver, commits to Texas
Mandarin 5-star 2025 wide receiver Jaime Ffrench after his high school football playing career is taking his talents from the Sunshine State to the Lonestar State.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the Mandarin 2025 wide receiver has officially committed to Texas. Ffrench, a 5-star wide receiver is coming off a stellar season in helping the Mustangs reach the Class 4M state championship game.
The Mustangs’ wide receiver decommitted from Alabama back on January 14th of this year, reopening his recruitment.
Ffrench was undoubtedly one of the Sunshine State's top wide receivers in 2023, with the junior hauling in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In Mandarin’s 57-13 season opening win over Creekside, Ffrench hauled in four passes for 116 yards.
The highly coveted pass catcher had his pick of the litter when it came to where he wanted to go collegiate wise, with offers from major Power Five schools like Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Ffrench:
"Well-rounded wide receiver with the traits and ball skills to work all three levels and emerge as a trusted option in any style of passing attack. Owns good size and somehow plays bigger than he measures as he’s rarely disturbed by press and frequently the one in control at the catch point. Blessed with larger hands that are almost automatic when he’s open, although he has fallen victim to a few concentration drops over the years. Might lack a true turbo, but can create separation by varying speeds as he gets vertical and has the initial burst to get away from the first defender. Impressive play strength also allows him to power through would-be tacklers and steal yardage. Has proven to be extremely effective in the red zone both in pads and on the camp circuit as he’s quick to plant and turn on both stop routes and back-shoulder fades. Overall, should be viewed as an advanced pass catcher that is rather polished for his age. Has experience lining up on both the inside and the outside and could likely do the same thing on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays if he keeps progressing. Projects as a potential multi-year impact player at the Power Four level that can handle a high volume of targets and more importantly, score touchdowns."
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
-- Andy Villamarzo |villamarzo@scorebooklive.com| @sblivefl