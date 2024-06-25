Jake Kreul, 4-star 2026 Edge, transfers to IMG Academy from Orlando Bishop Moore
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- The Bishop Moore Hornets were one of Central Florida's top football programs from a year ago and have several Power talents dotted across the roster.
On Tuesday evening, the Hornets lost one of the key pieces to their defense to a state power.
Defensive end Jake Kreul, a 2026 4-star edge rusher, announced via Instagram that he's transferring from Bishop Moore to national power IMG Academy.
Down below is the announcement from Kreul on him transferring to IMG Academy from Bishop Moore.
"First I just want to thank all of my coaches and trainers for their help in developing and pushing me to be the best version of myself. You have all been fundamental in my development as a young man and made me the person I am. Thank you to the Bishop Moore Faculty, Football team, and coaches for being my best friends and for inspiring me to be great every day. Bishop Moore has been an amazing high school experience. I could not have asked for more. It has been everything I could've ever wanted and more. With that being said, it has come upon me that I want to challenge myself to new limits by competing on a national level and against those that are the best in the country. To do this, I have decided to transfer to the IMG ACADEMY. God bless everyone who has helped make me to this point. And thank you Mom and Dad for supporting me through this and always having my back no matter what. THANK YOU!!!!"
Last season for the Hornets, Kreul put up some big numbers as a sophomore. The defensive end racked up 76 tackles, 34 of them going for a loss, forced two fumbles and notched a team-high 17 sacks.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl