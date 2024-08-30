Jensen Beach football rallies past Treasure Coast to move to 2-0
In a defensive struggle Thursday night at the South County Regional Sports Complex, visiting Jensen Beach, coming off a 49-point performance in a season-opening win over South Fork, was shutout in the first half and limited to just nine points total, but the Falcons managed rally for a 9-7 win over Treasure Coast.
The game down to the final play as Treasure Coast got in position to attempt a 29-yard field goal, which have won it for the Titans, but the kick missed, allowing the Falcons (2-0) to celebrate their second win of the young 2024 season.
After trailing 7-0 at the half, Jensen Beach (0-2) got on the board with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Johnny Ahern to Sylvester Brinkley. The score came seconds after the Falcons forced a fumble by Treasure Coast quarterback Tyler Plagett, which was recovered by Darrion Fate.
Damion Heissenberg missed on the extra-point kick, but bounced back to hit a 30-yard field goal with 9:09 remaining in the contest to give the Falcons what proved to be the winning points.
The defenses dominated the first half with big plays, sacks and tackles for loss, but Treasure Coast was able reach the end zone for the only score of the half when quarterback Plagett took a snap from the shotgun and sprinted off right tackle, as his offensive line completely sealed off the Falcons' defensive front and sprinted 19-yards to a touchdown.
Plagett accentuated the score with a head first flip in the end zone.