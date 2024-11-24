Florida 4-star CB Jett White still undecided on recruiting trail.

Jett White weighing recruiting options as 4-star’s team makes Florida playoff run
Miami’s Edison High School scored another important win to the 2024 season reaching Florida’s quarterfinal round. As the Red Raiders prepare for their next opponent, Chaminade-Madonna, their four-star 2025 cornerback Jett White (6-2, 170) is still pouring over his recruiting options.
After the playoff victory, White was asked, the Red Raiders notched another big win beating TNCA (True North Classical Academy) 47-39; how did the game go overall for Edison?
White replied, “The game was pretty slow at first – throughout the first half. We stripped their quarterback and scored. It was 10-0 in the first half. In the second half we started scoring. We were getting stops, and then it went back-to-back. We got big stops, and our offense finished it off.”
Asked about his performance in the win, White shared, “The game was good for me. I had two PBUs (pass breakups).”
Reporting “60-plus offers”, White listed the teams reaching out the most, “Toledo, Florida State, Marshall, USC, and Miami.”
Toledo, Georgia State, and Maryland have brought White on campus for official visits.
The paid for trip with the Rockets was detailed.
“It went really well,” White said. “I talked to coach Perry (Eliano – CB), he was teaching me things. We visited the zoo, and I was with the players. I was with Avery Smith, No. 12; he’s a DB. We hung out.”
The Panthers’ left an impression as well.
“That went well,” White shared. “We went down on the field, I saw the classrooms, met the trainers, saw the training room and the weight room. That was fun too.”
A decision has yet to be made.
“I am still thinking about it right now,” White stated. “I am not sure yet.”
On how he will make that decision, White replied, “I want to be built as a better person and player. I want to go somewhere that will make me better, and a place that will help me if I ever need help.”
Fans more than likely will not have to wait until National Signing Day in February to find out where White will play his college ball.
“Somewhere next month – around the Early Signing Period,” White said.
White verbally committed to Maryland on Jan. 6 decommitting on Sept. 25.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App