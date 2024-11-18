John Brantley steps down as Ocala Trinity Catholic head football coach
On Monday afternoon, one of the top head coaches in Ocala Trinity Catholic's history announced he will be stepping away.
John Brantley posted on X that he had had resigned from his position as the head coach for the Celtics. Down below is the announcement he posted on X.
"It has been a privilege to be part of the Trinity Catholic Football Program since 2003. Worked with so many great players and coaches who won Championships and built memories for a lifetime! Thanks to our sponsors, parents, support CELL staff and especially Father Pat Sheedy who made this the best coaching job in the State of Florida. Go Celtics!!!"
Brantley has been apart of the Trinity Catholic football program in some capacity since the 2003 season, helping the Celtics win two state championships along the way as an assistant coach. His son, John, played at Trinity Catholic and was apart of the 2005 Class 2B state championship team
From assistant to head coach, Brantley led Trinity Catholic to a state title in 2010 when the Celtics defeated University School, coached by now-St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Roger Harriott, in an overtime thriller, 56-55.
This past season was another district championship squad, but one that fell short of the previous couple of Celtics' teams that reached the Class 1S state championship games in 2022 and 2023. The Celtics lost both years and were looking to make another run this season, but fell to Providence School 26-7 in the Class 1A playoffs. Trinity Catholic finished the 2024 season with a record of 2-9.
Brantley finishes with an overall coaching record of 104-48, with 98 of those wins coming at Trinity Catholic. An impressive stat in Brantley's tenure was the Celtics never lost a district game under his watch, going 27-0. He led the program to 10 district titles, five regional crowns and over 70 players have moved on to play at the next level during his tenure.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi