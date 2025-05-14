John Scargle steps down as Hernando (Florida) head football coach
The Hernando Leopards football team is in the midst of spring practices and are slated to face Fivay in a game on May 22nd, just over a week away.
On Wednesday, the team received news that they'll be heading into that contest with someone other than John Scargle as the program's head coach.
Scargle confirmed with High School On SI Florida that he was stepping down as the Leopards' head football coach on Wednesday evening via text. The former Pinellas County assistant coach said that he is accepting a job in Western Pennsylvania so he could watch his son play soccer at West Virginia University.
The former Hernando coach added he has recommended to the school administration former Lecanto lead man Chop Alexander, an assistant with the Leopards, to be his replacement. Alexander, who coached the Panthers from 2020-2022, went 16-14 in three seasons at Lecanto, including leading the program to its first ever playoff win against Pasco in the '22 campaign.
Scargle took over Hernando ahead of the 2022 season and led the Leopards to a 3-7 campaign that fall. In his three seasons at the helm, Scargle has compiled an overall record of 13-17.
Here is Scargle's full bio on Hernando High School's athletics website:
Coach John Scargle, in his 3rd season as Head Varsity Football Coach at Hernando High School and entering his 23rd season coaching HS/College football. Coach Scargle has served as the Defensive Coordinator at Countryside HS, in 2021, & Clearwater High School form 2109-2020. In 2018, Coach Scargle served as Safeties & Special Teams Coach at St. Anselm College, a D2 Northeast 10 Conference member. Coach Scargle was the Varsity Head Football Coach at Palm Harbor University from 2017-2018, and previously served as Defensive Coordinator at Clearwater Central Catholic HS for 14 seasons, 2002-2008, and most recently from 2010-2016, helping to lead CCC to 4 consecutive District and Regional Championships, and a 3A State Championship Final. Coach Scargle’s coaching career highlights include: 2012 Pinellas County - Defensive Coach of the Year, 12 District Championships, 6 Regional Championships, and 2013 Florida High School 3A State Championship Finalist. Coach Scargle has coached over 100 college players, and 4 NFL players in his career. Coach Scargle played defensive back at The University of Central Florida and played for the Legendary Hal Sherbeck at Fullerton College.
Florida high school football: Hernando announces 2025 schedule
Hernando (FL) football will enter 2022 with a new head and a new attitude
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi