Joshua Farmer shines in Tallahassee, rising as 2025 NFL Draft prospect
The distance one would travel between Gadsden County High School and Florida State University, depending on the amount of traffic, would estimate to be right around half an hour.
When it came decision time for Joshua Farmer back in late 2020, the then 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive stalwart had his pick when it came to schools. Auburn, Boston College, Tennessee and UCLA were a few schools chasing after Farmer's services.
Farmer chose not to travel far from home and signed with the Seminoles in December, 2020. From there, the defensive lineman has been working towards the goal of getting one day selected by an NFL franchise.
In the next three days, many experts are projecting the former Jaguar to hear his name and it could very well happen on Day 2 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In his first season at Florida State in 2021, Farmer didn't see much time for the Seminoles as a redshirt freshman, only suiting up in four games and collecting one assisted tackle.
Each season went by, Farmer continued to improve and the accolades came along with him in the process.
As Farmer continued to learn within Mike Norvell's system, the defensive lineman got better and bigger as well. In his latter three seasons with the Seminoles, Farmer has amassed 79 tackles, 21 going for a loss and 11 sacks.
In 2023, Farmer earned second-team All-ACC honors and was also named the Seminoles' Most Improved Defensive Player. The following 2024 campaign, Farmer notched honorable mention All-ACC.
Farmer's rise as a product from his playing days at Gadsden County staying nearby to home at Florida State has look in paying off.
Now, 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle is a load for any offensive linemen to take on, making Farmer one of Florida State's potential top picks in this year's draft.
Here below is NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein evaluation of Farmer heading into tonight's draft:
Broad-shouldered interior defender worth consideration as a 3-4 end or a 4-3 interior lineman. Farmer needs to play as a two-gapper who muddies the pocket. He’s powerful, with long arms and strong hands. His anchor is average but should improve if he’s allowed to use that length to gain early control at the point of attack. There is nothing tricky about his rush, but he can jar blockers backward with a single punch. His traits will be coveted but his upside might be as a rotational defender with average starting potential.
