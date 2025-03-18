Jupiter’s Ethan Trivison no-hits Nova
To say Jupiter High School junior Ethan Trivison was efficient and effective would be an understatement. On Monday night, the left-hander was downright unhittable in Florida high school baseball action.
Actually, Trivison was nearly perfect. Instead, the Jupiter southpaw settled for a no-hitter.
Make no mistake, that’s no small feat, at any level.
Trivison tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the Warriors 12-0 run-rule victory at Nova.
Ranked 19th in the latest High School On SI Top 25 Florida state rankings, the Warriors (12-3) made a statement, bouncing back from a 4-1 loss on Friday at No. 18 ranked NSU University.
From the start, Trivison was in control, pounding the zone with mid-80s fastballs, and spinning sliders for strikes. On the night, he struck out 10.
Trivison has had his fastball up to 91 mph this season, but velocity wasn’t an issue for the 6-foot-4 left-hander who kept Nova hitters off balance working both sides of the plate.
In the gem, Trivison needed just 51 pitches to get through five innings, and the lefty faced 16 batters, one more than the minimum.
The lone pitch that got away came with one out in the fourth inning, when Trivison’s inside fastball clipped Nova’s Mustafa Adeoya, who was awarded first base with a hit by pitch.
After Jupiter tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 12-0, Trivison struck out the side in the fifth inning, completing the no-hitter in convincing fashion.
Because the Warriors had at least 10 runs through five innings, the game was called due to the 10-run rule.
Jupiter, a Class 7A power, has a roster loaded with college commits. The way Trivison is throwing, the Warriors are a legitimate state champion contender.
In the first inning, the Warriors threatened but didn’t score off Nova starter BJ Hernandez.
But from the second through the fifth innings, Jupiter scored three runs in each frame.
Brady Blanks belted a two-run home run, while adding a double for the Warriors, who received production up and down the order.
Ryan Senecal, a Miami Dade College commit, had four hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Jake Finnegan added two hits and three RBIs.
South Florida recruit Gabe Graulau, a potential 2025 MLB Draft selection, chipped in with two hits. Andrew Abad added a double and RBI.
Infielder Colton Schwarz, committed to Florida, scored two runs. Griffin Miller, a junior committed to Tennessee, also had a hit and run scored.
The Warriors finished with 14 hits, with six being for extra bases.