Justin Lebron’s Meteoric Rise: From High School Standout to Potential No. 1 MLB Draft Pick
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLORIDA – As a senior at Archbishop McCarthy in 2023, Justin Lebron was on the radar of MLB area scouts.
For obvious reasons: Athletic. Projectable. High character.
Lebron checked all the boxes to receive serious consideration to being selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.
One area scout recently told High School on SI: “I liked him.”
The scout paused and added: “But not enough.”
That’s the sentiment of so many evaluators who followed Lebron’s prep career. They all liked the player, but were not completely sold on him as a professional prospect.
Now, they certainly are.
Today, Lebron is a sophomore at the University of Alabama. No longer is it a question of will the shortstop be drafted when he’s eligible in 2026. Many are wondering if the former McCarthy standout will be picked in the top five overall.
“For sure, first round,” said Aaron Vorachek, Lebron’s high school coach at McCarthy. “I’m just wondering, next year, if he continues on this track, could he be a 1/1 guy? I don’t know. The sky’s the limit with that guy.”
The first overall pick in 2026?
It’s not far-fetched. Lebron is that good.
Through 12 games for the Crimson Tide, the shortstop is hitting .388 with four doubles, eight home runs and a slugging percentage of .979.
A year ago, Lebron hit 12 home runs and was recognized as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year. He was a freshman all-American, and garnered way too many individual honors to list.
Now, he’s showing more power, and opening more eyes.
One of the advantages Lebron has in college is the access to scouting reports, as well as using the best equipment and playing in the best ballparks.
“They know exactly what a guy is going to throw in what counts,” Vorachek said. “On top of that, the flat-seam ball is going to fly better. They’re in the SEC, so they’re getting the best of the baseballs. The start that he’s had has been unbelievable.”
All the makings are there for Lebron to be among the best players in college baseball, as well as a future successful big leaguer.
Vorachek, who now is on American Heritage Plantation’s coaching staff, has seen Lebron since his junior year in high school.
After spending his first two seasons at Pembroke Pines Charter, Lebron transferred to McCarthy.
In the Mavericks’ lineup, Lebron was the leadoff batter. Defensively, he showed a strong arm at third base, and he made plays on bunts that were MLB-quality.
“When he got to us, his junior year, you could see him just getting better and better,” Vorachek said. “I knew he could defend. But was he going to crack the lineup offensively? If he does, will I have to hit him in the nine-hole? He grew. But you saw him, every day, he got better and better.”
In the fall of Lebron’s junior season, Vorachek started calling schools and scouts about Lebron, who still had his doubters.
“Look at this guy,” Vorachek said. “Look at this guy. But no one takes it seriously, because they’re saying: ‘Who is he? We don’t know anything about this guy.’ “
As a junior, Lebron was playing centerfield, third base, and first base. By the time he was a senior, the Mavericks were a state playoff contender in ’23, and Lebron was cemented at third base.
That team was loaded. Shortstop Antonio Jimenez signed with Miami, and has since transferred to Central Florida. Andrew Ildefonso and Ryan Hunter are at Florida International, and Greg Caban is at Eastern Kentucky. Danny Machado, now a senior, is committed to Florida Atlantic.
Before Lebron’s senior season, he initially committed to Rice. Those plans changed after the infielder attended the annual wood bat Perfect Game tournament in the fall in Jupiter, Fla.
Lebron at that event opened some eyes, which prompted him to decommit from Rice and sign with Alabama.
Now, Lebron is becoming one of the top players in college baseball.
“You just saw every day in practice,” Vorachek said. “You could see it defensively. You could see it offensively.”
Now the nation is seeing it weekly, every time Lebron takes the field at Alabama.