Koby Howard chooses Penn State over Florida, FSU and Ole Miss

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Koby Howard has Committed to Penn State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 185 WR from Pensacola, FL chose the Nittany Lions over Florida, Florida State, & Ole Miss



