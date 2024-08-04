Koby Howard chooses Penn State over Florida, FSU and Ole Miss
It came down to four schools on Sunday afternoon for Chaminade-Madonna 4-star wide receiver Koby Howard.
Apart of arguably the country's top wide receiving corps, the pass catcher narrowed his choices down to staying in the Southeast or heading north to Happy Valley. Howard ended up choosing the latter.
The 2025 wide receiver announced that he was committing to Penn State over in-state Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss. James Franklin lands one of the top wide receivers in the Sunshine State and he becomes Penn State's sixth 4-star commitment of the 2025 class.
Howard joined former True North Classical quarterback Zac Katz, who transferred to the Lions during the off-season, and former Monarch wide receiver Jabari Brady, as apart of an offense that is seemingly reloading. Chaminade-Madonna is losing senior stars like wide receivers Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader, running back Davion Gause and quarterback Cedrick Bailey.
Last season at Western, Howard helped the Wildcats reach the Class 4M region finals before falling to state champion Columbus. The junior wide receiver ended 2023 hauling in 65 passes for 1,065 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Prior to playing at Western, Howard was at Pensacola Catholic from 2021-2022, catching 83 passes for 884 yards and scoring nine touchdowns.
Howard will be apart of a Chaminade-Madonna wide receiving corps that now includes Brady, Jasen Lopez (True North Clasical transfer) and also returns junior Kyle Washington and sophomore Denairius Gray, who is committed to Auburn.
Down below is what 247Sports had to say about Howard:
"Polished inside receiver prospect that has seen a high volume of targets come his way over the years. Produced as a freshman in one of the Sunshine State’s higher classifications, but had sophomore season derailed by a nasty leg injury. Rebounded with a favorable junior campaign down in South Florida, flashing a well-rounded game as he capitalized on catch-and-run opportunities while also finding ways to get open in the deeper third. Appears to have more short-area quickness than he does long speed, which means his route running is likely going to have to be his X-factor when matched up with faster and longer college defensive backs. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can morph into a reliable option at the short and intermediate levels. Creative enough with the ball in his hands to enhance a quick screen game."
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl