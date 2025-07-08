Lake Brantley Athletes Switch Sports, Earn College Offers in Flag Football
Switching sports proved to be one of the smartest decisions that Dawson Berehowsky and Kassidy Hensley ever made at Lake Brantley High School.
Berehowsky and Hensley, both of whom just graduated this year, formerly showcased their skills in track and field and softball, respectively. But, today, they are a big hit in flag football.
After posting impressive numbers for the Patriots in 2025, the duo received multiple college offers. It was the type of recognition that will surely put Seminole County flag football on the map in just its second year of competition.
“This is their first year as flag football players,” said Lake Brantley assistant coach/defensive coordinator Rob Dimauro. “We had the opportunity to mold both of them into the best position for the team. They both came in with amazing athleticism, which made it easy to translate their skills to flag football.”
Berehowsky Led the Squad in Touchdowns
Berehowsky came in and averaged more than 50 yards per game, offensively, and led the Patriots in touchdowns. Those numbers drew the attention of Hendrix, Cottey, Milligan, Warner, Midland, Purdue Northwestern and Saint Leo, all of whom offered scholarships.
“It’s an honor and I’m so grateful that I’ve been given an opportunity to continue to play the sport I love and I’m excited to see how far it can take me being one of the fastest-growing women sports,” Berehowsky said.
Hensley's 5 Interceptions and 41 Flag Pulls Led the Lake Brantley Defense
Hensley led the team in interceptions with five and had the most flag pulls with 41, averaging five per game. She received offers from Cottey and Saint Leo.
“It is beyond exciting to start a new sport and not only have fun with my teammates but to be able to play at the next level,” Hensley said. “It is so rewarding.”
Eight Seminole County schools participated in flag football this season: Crooms Academy, Hagerty, Lake Brantley, Lake Howell, Lake Mary, Lyman, Oviedo and Seminole.
