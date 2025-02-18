Lake Mary and Cypress Bay Advances to FHSAA Class 7A Girls Soccer Final
AUBURNDALE – Lake Mary was down but not out.
Lake Mary girls soccer advanced to the FHSAA Class 7A girls soccer state championship game after a second-half rally berthed a 3-2 semifinal win over Palm Harbor University on Monday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
“We just had to keep believing in ourselves, knowing how hard we worked,” Lake Mary coach Christian Eissele said. “We trusted the game plan and trusted the process.”
Lake Mary seeks its fourth state championship and will square off Friday against Weston Cypress Bay semi Friday at 1 p.m. for the 7A state title.
“I told the girls at the last water break, there is a goal left here. There is a goal to take (so don’t think about overtime). They freaking took it and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Lake Mary won three state titles under Christian’s father, Bill Eissele, in 1989, 1998 and 2002. Bill resigned following the 2019-20 season as the third winningest girls coach in U.S. history, producing a 660-215-72 record. He was in attendance for the game.
Lake Mary senior Lindsay Sheets produced the game winning goal with 4:23 left in the game.
“It’s a dream come true. I picture these things every night,” Sheets said. “It’s really amazing to be a part of this and I appreciate this opportunity. I am so blessed to be here. You just have to keep pushing and trust in your teammates.”
Trailing 2-1 midway through the second half, Lake Mary knotted the game 2-2 on a nifty goal by senior forward Anna Voigt, who slipped her foot past a defender and pointed the ball into the corner of the net just past the out-stretched hands of goalkeeper Keely Cash.
“I honestly can’t believe it. I’m speechless,” Voigt said. “It’s an amazing feeling and I really can’t describe it.”
It was Voigt’s second goal of the game. She opened the game’s scoring with a goal at the 29:55 mark of the first half to put Lake Mary up 1-0.
“Anna’s goals were unbelievable,” Eissele said.
Palm Harbor tied the game 1-1 on a goal by senior forward Erin Walker at the 7:27 mark and then headed to halftime with a 2-1 lead after a score by Ava Tutas with 2:56 left in the first half.
Cypress Bay 1, Jupiter 0
AUBURNDALE – Cypress Bay is on the threshold of a state championship again.
Cypress Bay held off a pesky Jupiter squad 1-0 on Monday in a Class 7A girls soccer state semifinal at Lake Myrtle Soccer Complex to gain a berth in the state championship game.
“I knew at this point everything was going to be close, so it didn’t shock me that it was 1-0,” said Cypress Bay head coach Kate Dwyer, now in her 19th season with the program. “I thought it would go 2-1.
“In my opinion, (Jupiter) took it to us in the second half. Which is kind of natural when you’re up and they are down.”
The Lightning will face Lake Mary Friday at 1 p.m. for the 7A state title. Lake Mary, seeking its fourth state championship, advanced after rallying to beat Palm Harbor University 3-2 in the first semi.
This game marked the seventh time Cypress Bay has reached the state semifinals and now the sixth time the LIghtning will venture into the state title game still looking for its first state championship.
“Did I think the 1-0 lead was going to hold? No. We had people playing where they shouldn’t have been. They fought for each other, which is all that matters,” Dwyer said.
Cypress Bay leaped out to a 1-0 lead at the 20-minute mark of the first half on a nifty goal by senior Valentina Zorilla. But from there it was a defensive struggle even though Zorilla put nine more shots on goal, and one shot ricocheted off the crossbar shaking the whole frame and net it was struck so hard.
“Great game and we played great as a team,” Valentina said. “We kept possession for a long time. We kept shooting on goal and never gave up. Honestly, I kept trying for more goals but that was the only one and the only one that matters.”