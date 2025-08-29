High School

Lakeland (FL) at De La Salle (CA): Live Score Updates as East Meets West - Aug. 29, 2025

The Dreadnaughts travel across country to face one of California's most storied programs

Bill Kemp

De La Salle welcomes Lakeland (Fla.) to Concord, California this week for a East vs. West high school football showdown.
De La Salle welcomes Lakeland (Fla.) to Concord, California this week for a East vs. West high school football showdown. / Photo: Dennis Lee

The Lakeland Dreadnaughts are one of the most successful high school football programs in Florida history, having won nine FHSAA state titles. The week Lakeland is taking its talents on the road, all the way to Concord, California where it will face one of the most storied programs in the country - De La Salle.

The Dreadnaughts are coming off a 31-21 season-opening win over Auburndale, while the Spartans will be playing their season opener.

Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.

1

2

3

4

F

Lakeland

De La Salle

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
