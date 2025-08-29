Lakeland (FL) at De La Salle (CA): Live Score Updates as East Meets West - Aug. 29, 2025
The Dreadnaughts travel across country to face one of California's most storied programs
The Lakeland Dreadnaughts are one of the most successful high school football programs in Florida history, having won nine FHSAA state titles. The week Lakeland is taking its talents on the road, all the way to Concord, California where it will face one of the most storied programs in the country - De La Salle.
The Dreadnaughts are coming off a 31-21 season-opening win over Auburndale, while the Spartans will be playing their season opener.
Kickoff is slated for 10:30 p.m. ET.
1
2
3
4
F
Lakeland
De La Salle
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
