Lakeland vs Tampa Bay Tech: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals
Undefeated Lakeland (11-0), the No. 9 team in the nation in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25 National High School Football Rankings, appears to be rolling towards a second straight state title. In this week's Region 2-5A championship, however, the Dreadnaughts have an interesting challenge as Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) visits.
The Titans come in full confidence, as they won eight straight games, with Oregon commit Dallas Wilson and UCF commit Santonyo Isaac leading the way. Lakeland's defense is anchored by 2026 linebackers Malik Morris and Bryson Jones.
Lakeland (11-0) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) regional final game live updates
Live Updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page and scroll down for the latest.
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
1
2
3
4
T
Tampa Bay Tech
Lakeland
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.