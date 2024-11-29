High School

Lakeland vs Tampa Bay Tech: Live score, updates from Florida high school football state regional finals

Can the Titans go on the road and take down undefeated Lakeland in one this week's most interesting playoff showdowns?

Bill Kemp

Lakeland is been invincible in rolling to an 11-0 record this season. The Dreadnaughts now face a challenging matchup in the regional final as they face the Tampa Bay Titans.
Undefeated Lakeland (11-0), the No. 9 team in the nation in the latest SBLive/Sports Illustrated Top 25 National High School Football Rankings, appears to be rolling towards a second straight state title. In this week's Region 2-5A championship, however, the Dreadnaughts have an interesting challenge as Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) visits.

The Titans come in full confidence, as they won eight straight games, with Oregon commit Dallas Wilson and UCF commit Santonyo Isaac leading the way. Lakeland's defense is anchored by 2026 linebackers Malik Morris and Bryson Jones.

Lakeland (11-0) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (8-2) regional final game live updates

PREGAME

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

