National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (11/29/2024)
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco is the lob when it comes to the national high school football games of the week, but that could end up being the most lopsided result of our national top 10.
State championships are happening all over the country this Thanksgiving weekend, but even those finals have some competition for the national high school football games of the week.
The High School on SI staff picked our 10 best games across the country this week, then picked the winner and final score of all 10.
Sam Brown was last week's winner, finishing 9-1.
Here's how we see the national high school football games of the week playing out on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30:
Lakeland vs. Tampa Bay Tech (Florida)
Mitch Stephens: Lakeland 35-21
Todd Milles: Tampa Bay Tech 34-31
Mike Swanson: Tampa Bay Tech 28-26
Gary Adornato: Tampa Bay Tech 35-34
Andy Villamarzo: Lakeland 40-35
JD Humburg: Lakeland 34-28
Sam Brown: Lakeland 41-27
Predicting the winners of the 2024 Florida high school football playoffs 7A region finals
Cass Tech vs. Hudsonville (Michigan)
Mitch Stephens: Hudsonville 17-14
Todd Milles: Hudsonville 24-14
Mike Swanson: Cass Tech 28-27
Gary Adornato: Cass Tech 29-26
Andy Villamarzo: Cass Tech 24-21
JD Humburg: Hudsonville 27-20
Sam Brown: Cass Tech 21-18
Cass Tech defeats Detroit Catholic Central in Michigan high school football playoff semifinal
Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco (California)
Mitch Stephens: Mater Dei 35-21
Todd Milles: Mater Dei 40-17
Mike Swanson: Mater Dei 49-21
Gary Adornato: Mater Dei 49-21
Andy Villamarzo: Mater Dei 42-17
JD Humburg: Mater Dei 50-7
Sam Brown: Mater Dei 45-14
Top 10 CIF-California high school section final playoff games this week; Analysis, breakdowns, predictions
York vs. Loyola Academy (Illinois)
Mitch Stephens: Loyola Academy 35-14
Todd Milles: Loyola Academy 20-13
Mike Swanson: Loyola Academy 24-21
Gary Adornato: York 30-20
Andy Villamarzo: York 28-25
JD Humburg: Loyola Academy 34-14
Sam Brown: Loyola Academy 35-10
Top 25 Illinois High School Football Rankings (11/27/2024)
Westfield vs. Brownsburg (Indiana)
Mitch Stephens: Brownsburg 28-27
Todd Milles: Westfield 27-24
Mike Swanson: Westfield 30-24
Gary Adornato: Brownsburg 21-20
Andy Villamarzo: Westfield 15-10
JD Humburg: Westfield 24-23
Sam Brown: Brownsburg 18-15
Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (11/25/2024)
Hamilton vs. Liberty (Arizona)
Mitch Stephens: Liberty 24-17
Todd Milles: Liberty 41-34
Mike Swanson: Hamilton 21-17
Gary Adornato: Liberty 28-20
Andy Villamarzo: Hamilton 20-14
JD Humburg: Hamilton 40-31
Sam Brown: Liberty 38-35
Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
North Crowley vs. Coppell (Texas)
Mitch Stephens: Coppell 31-28
Todd Milles: North Crowley,49-36
Mike Swanson: North Crowley 45-42
Gary Adornato: North Crowley 35-23
Andy Villamarzo: North Crowley 21-17
JD Humburg: North Crowley 44-21
Sam Brown: North Crowley 56-21
Texas (UIL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional semifinals, matchups, game times, scores
West Linn vs. Lake Oswego (Oregon)
Mitch Stephens: Lake Oswego 22-21
Todd Milles: West Linn 29-26
Mike Swanson: West Linn 24-22
Gary Adornato: West Linn 31-17
Andy Villamarzo: Lake Oswego 17-14
JD Humburg: West Linn 42-38
Sam Brown: Lake Oswego 24-21
Lake Oswego vs. West Linn: Live score, updates from Oregon high school football state championship
Camas vs. Gonzaga Prep (Washington)
Mitch Stephens: Gonzaga Prep 28-24
Todd Milles: Camas 31-14
Mike Swanson: Camas 35-21
Gary Adornato: Camas 21-18
Andy Villamarzo: Gonzaga Prep 31-25
JD Humburg: Gonzaga Prep 31-27
Sam Brown: Camas 31-24
Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
Collins Hill vs. Grayson (Georgia)
Mitch Stephens: Grayson 28-21
Todd Milles: Collins Hill 28-27
Mike Swanson: Collins Hill 27-14
Gary Adornato: Collins Hill 30-23
Andy Villamarzo: Grayson 28-27
JD Humburg: Collins Hill 24-21
Sam Brown: Grayson 21-20
Predicting the winner of the Georgia Class 6A football state quarterfinals
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports