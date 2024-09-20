Lee County (Florida) football teams added to EA Sports video game: Report
Every wondered what it would look like to see your high school football team in EA's College Football 25?
Well, for those playing high school football in Lee County, that's become a reality because of an assistant coach that's also an avid gamer himself.
Enter North Fort Myers defensive coordinator Trevor Cottrell, who according to a report by NBC's Channel 2 Jaron May, has created every team in Lee County and making them downloadable for gameplay in the new EA Sports' college football game.
“I wanted to kind of pay it forward," Cottrell said in the report. "This was just some silly way of being able to do that and give kids a release.”
Per May's report, Cottrell has built every program's brand, uniforms and even unique stadium. The former Ida Baker player also tried to replicate all of their real-life attributes, with Cottrell even assigning each team a playbook that is similar to what the school actually uses on Friday nights.
Cottrell's creation of all the Lee County teams has been such a big hit, even those just south of them in Collier County have also implored for the Red Knights' defensive guru to do the same for them, per the report.
Checkout the video below on more about Cottrell and his creation of all the Lee County teams in the new College Football 25 game.
Andy Villamarzo