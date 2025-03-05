Legendary Coach Kevin Boyle Leaves Montverde Academy for SPIRE Academy in Ohio
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Long-time Montverde Academy head boys basketball coach Kevin Boyle is leaving the state of Florida for a similar position.
On Wednesday morning, Boyle was named the new head boys basketball coach at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio.
Boyle, A four-time national Coach of the Year, has won eight National Championships with the Eagles since 2011, his first season with the Eagles. He has also coached three No. 1 NBA Draft picks, including what will likely be this upcoming year's top pick in Duke star Cooper Flagg. Flagg spent two seasons with the Eagles, including going a perfect 33-0 last season where he was teammates with Asa Newell (Georgia), Derik Queen (Maryland), and Liam McNeeley (UConn).
During his time at Montverde Academy, Boyle coached NBA stars such as Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), D'Angelo Russell (Los Angeles Lakers), RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), and Ben Simmons (Brooklyn Nets).
Boyle arrived at Montverde Academy from Patrick School in New Jersey where he coached his first No. 1 overall pick in Kyrie Irving back in 2010.
This season, Montverde Academy currently sits at 19-6 overall and will attempt to extend their season by playing in the inaugural Nike EYBL Scholastic tournament that takes place in North Augusta, South Carolina. The winner of the event will receive an automatic berth into the Chipotle Nationals next month in Indianapolis, Indiana.