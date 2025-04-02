Leonard Weaver tabbed as next head football coach at Indian Rocks Christian (Florida)
A Pinellas County private institution made a splash high school football hire on Tuesday.
According to a press release by the school, Indian Rocks Christian School announced the appointment of former NFL fullback Leonard Weaver as the program's next head football coach.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Leonard Weaver to Indian Rocks Christian," Indian Rocks Christian's Director of Athletics Ryan Johnson said in a press release by the school. "His passion for the game, his leadership, and his ability to inspire young athletes through faith and football make him an ideal head coach to lead our football program into the future.”
According to the release, this wouldn't be the first head coaching stint for Weaver as the former NFL'er has coached previously at Coral Springs and Park Vista, respectively.
In Weaver's one season at Park Vista in 2021, the former Carson-Newman standout led the Cobras to a 7-3 record.
Per a report by the Palm Beach Post in 2022, Weaver was ousted after one season at the helm, which sparked protests by supporters.
"I'm out here in support of the parents and my players who have supported me through this tough time to show them that I am definitely with them 110%," Weaver said per a 5 WPTV West Palm Beach report back in 2022. "I want some answers as a head coach, as well, why I was fired."
At Coral Springs, Weaver coached the the Colts in 2020, leading the team to a 3-3 mark before stepping down as head coach. Weaver had led Coral Springs to its first postseason berth in six years.
Weaver played for the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for a total of 679 yards and scoring three touchdowns. In 2009, Weaver was named to his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.
Indian Rocks is coming off a 2-7 campaign under previous head coach Mark Buchanan, who had been a mainstay with the football program for years.
On Tuesday, the Eagles made the move official to go in a new direction with Weaver leading the way as spring football begins in less than a month.
“Coach Weaver brings an impactful blend of deep faith in Jesus Christ and professional-level expertise in leading a football program,” Indian Rocks Christian's Head at School Dr. Chris Hobbs said per the release. “I am grateful to our hiring committee for their excellent work, and excited for the future of Indian Rocks football under Coach Weaver’s leadership as we work toward providing one of the premier discipleship and football experiences in all of Florida for our student-athletes."
