List of 2025 Florida high school football spring games
The Sunshine State is in the thick of winter sports wrapping up and spring ones starting up like baseball, softball girls flag football and track & field. One sport that seemingly always remains in the spotlight throughout the course of a year is high school football.
Right now, primarily 7-on-7's are taking place all over the state for skill players, but right around the corner before you know it will be spring football in the air. Practices officially start up April 28th (non-contact) with games beginning to be played by mid-May.
We are compiling a comprehensive list of spring games from around the state and below is what we have compiled so far.
If your program has set their spring football game, please email staff writer Andy Villamarzo at villamarzo@scorebooklive.com or DM us at @SBLiveFL or @Andy_Villamarzo with game information so we can update our list of games.
Spring football games 2025 (May 15-23): LAST UPDATED 12:49PM, April 8th
May 15th
Spring jamboree at Stanton (Stanton, Ridgeview, Ribault), 6:30 p.m.
Orlando The First Academy at Lake Mary, 7 p.m.
Ridge Community at Sebring, TBA
Spring jamboree at All Saints Academy, 4 p.m.
Taylor County at Jefferson County, 6 p.m.
Oviedo at Ocoee, 6:30 p.m.
FSU High at Choctawhatchee, 6:30 p.m.
Buchholz at Berkeley Prep, 7 p.m.
Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek at Ocala Forest, 7 p.m.
Suwannee at Bradford, 7 p.m.
Fort Walton Beach at Crestview, 7 p.m.
George Jenkins at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Lakeland Christian at Mulberry, 7 p.m.
Zephyrhills Christian Academy at McLaughlin, 7 p.m.
Hagerty at Melbourne, 7 p.m.
Dr. Phillips at Winter Park, 7:30 p.m.
May 16th
Cardinal Gibbons (Inter-squad scrimmage), 5:30 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Cornerstone Charter (Cornerstone Charter, Central Florida Christian, Trinity Christian), TBA
Spring jamboree at Tate (Escambia, Pensacola, Pine Forest, Tate), TBA
Spring jamboree at Park Vista (Boca Raton, Dr. Joaquin Garcia, Dwyer, Jupiter, Seminole Ridge), 4 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Fort Myers (Fort Myers, Lake Wales, Port Charlotte), 6 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Gene Cox Stadium (Chiles, Godby, Leon), 6:30 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Melbourne Central Catholic (Cocoa Beach, Melbourne Central Catholic, Palm Bay), 6:30 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Terry Parker (Beachside, Fernandina Beach, Terry Parker), 6:30 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Lake Howell (Lake Howell, Tavares, Timber Creek), 7 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Avon Park (Avon Park, Lake Placid, Lake Region), 7 p.m.
Gateway at Oak Ridge, TBA
Harmony at East Ridge, TBA
Northside Christian at Tarpon Springs, TBA
Leesburg at St. Cloud, 6 p.m
West Boca Raton at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Royal Palm Beach at Boynton Beach, 6 p.m.
Milton at Gulf Breeze, 6:30 p.m.
Boone at Lake Nona, 6:30 p.m.
Astronaut (Maroon-White team scrimmage), 6:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Sanford Seminole, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Winter Haven, 7 p.m.
Oakleaf at West Orange, 7 p.m.
Zephyrhills at The Villages, 7 p.m.
Mount Dora at Rockledge, 7 p.m.
Miami Edison at Piper, 7 p.m.
Parrish Community at Osceola, 7 p.m.
St. Petersburg at Nature Coast, 7 p.m.
Newberry at North Marion, 7 p.m.
Olympia at Lake Minneola, 7 p.m.
Sarasota at Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Wiregrass Ranch at Bartow, 7:30 p.m.
South Lake at South Sumter, 7:30 p.m.
Sunlake at Pasco, 7:30 p.m.
Barron Collier at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Kathleen at Tampa Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Pinellas Park at Boca Ciega, TBA
May 17th
Spring jamboree at Palm Beach Gardens (Delray Beach Atlantic, Mainland, Palm Beach Gardens, Southridge, South Dade), 12 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Lakeland's Bryant Stadium (Evans, Jesuit, Lakeland, Lake Gibson, Bartow, Spruce Creek), TBA
Fort White at Columbia, 7 p.m.
May 19th
East Bay (Red-Grey team scrimmage), TBA
Chaminade-Madonna (Game vs. TBA), 4:30 p.m.
May 20th
Armwood (Blue-White team scrimmage), 6:30 p.m.
Monarch at Plantation, 6 p.m.
Venice at Naples, 6:30 p.m.
May 21st
Lennard (Purple-Gold team scrimmage), TBA
Spoto (Purple-White), TBA
Plant (Black-Gold), 6 p.m.
Countryside (Garnett-Gold team scrimmage), 6 p.m.
Archbishop McCarthy at Bishop Verot, 6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bishop Kenny, 6 p.m.
Gulf Coast at Manatee, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater Central Catholic at Palmetto, 7:30 p.m.
May 22nd
Spring jamboree at Windermere (Edgewater, Kissimmee Osceola, Windermere), 6 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Clearwater (Clearwater, Cardinal Mooney, Mitchell), 6:30 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Dunedin (Dunedin, St. Petersburg Catholic, Wesley Chapel), 7 p.m.
Spring jamboree at Clewiston (Clewiston, Evangelical Christian, LaBelle), 7 p.m.
South Fort Myers at East Lee County, TBA
Hilliard at Bishop Snyder, 6 p.m.
Belleview at Mount Dora Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Ponte Vedra at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
John Carroll Catholic at Somerset Canyons, 6:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Bolles, 7 p.m.
Englewood at Tocoi Creek, 7 p.m.
Bay at South Walton, 7 p.m.
Canterbury at Ida Baker, 7 p.m.
Menendez at Nease, 7 p.m.
Lely at Riverdale, 7 p.m.
Hernando at Fivay, 7 p.m.
Mariner at Braden River, 7:30 p.m.
North Port at Island Coast, 7:30 p.m.
May 23rd
Spring jamboree at Bishop Moore (Bishop Moore, Flagler Palm Coast), TBA
Spring jamboree at Dr. Krop (Dr. Krop, South Broward, Stranahan), TBA
Spring jamboree at Franklin County (Franklin County, Rutherford, Vernon), 7:30 p.m.
Faith Christian at Lake Highland Prep, TBA
Haines City at Celebration, TBA
Seabreeze at Crescent City, 7 p.m.
Fort Meade at Auburndale, 7 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Matanzas, 7 p.m.
DeLand at Lake Brantley, 7 p.m.
Land O' Lakes at Gulf, 7 p.m.
Auburndale (Team scrimmage), 7 p.m.
Apopka at Jones, 7 p.m.
Pace at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
