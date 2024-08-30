High School

Live score updates as Escambia visits Niceville in a Florida Panhandle battle

Two undefeated teams in what may the region's Game of the Year

Gary Adornato

Niceville wide receiver Mo Seck makes a reception near the goal line during the Eagles Week 1 win over South Sumter. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK

After both teams won their season-opening games last week, Escambia visits Niceville in the first big high school football contest on the Florida Panhandle in the young 2024 season.

Niceville (1-0) is coming off a thrilling 35-28 victory over Class 3A state title contender South Sumter last week, as transfer running back Connor Mathews, a UMass commit, rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

Escambia used three quarterbacks in its 45-12 win over West Florida in Week 1, including Niceville transfer Nino Freeman, who passed for 43-yards and a score. Four-star Escambia two-way player Ladarian Clardy caught a touchdown pass on offense, while recording four tackles and a forced fumble on defense.

Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Escambia at Niceville game.

1

2

3

4

T

Escambia

Niceville

(Refresh for the latest updates)

LIVE UPDATES: ESCAMBIA AT NICEVILLE

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET

Published
