Live score updates as Escambia visits Niceville in a Florida Panhandle battle
After both teams won their season-opening games last week, Escambia visits Niceville in the first big high school football contest on the Florida Panhandle in the young 2024 season.
Niceville (1-0) is coming off a thrilling 35-28 victory over Class 3A state title contender South Sumter last week, as transfer running back Connor Mathews, a UMass commit, rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
Escambia used three quarterbacks in its 45-12 win over West Florida in Week 1, including Niceville transfer Nino Freeman, who passed for 43-yards and a score. Four-star Escambia two-way player Ladarian Clardy caught a touchdown pass on offense, while recording four tackles and a forced fumble on defense.
Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Escambia at Niceville game.
1
2
3
4
T
Escambia
Niceville
LIVE UPDATES: ESCAMBIA AT NICEVILLE
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET