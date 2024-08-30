Live score updates as Miami Northwestern visits Venice in a Florida showdown
Teddy Bridgewater takes his new look Bulls to Florida's west coast for a showdown with the Indians
Two prolific offenses will be on display Friday night as Miami Northwestern visits Venice in a Florida Top 25 high school football clash.
Northwestern, up to No. 14 in our state poll, showed out on both sides of the ball in thrashing Coconut Creek, 45-0, last week as Teddy Bridgewater made his high school head coach debut with the Bulls. Venice got the better of a run-and-gun battle with Tampa Bay Tech, running off to a 63-40 win. This contest should tell us a great deal about both teams.
1
2
3
4
T
Miami Northwestern
Venice
LIVE UPDATES: MIAMI NORTHWESTERN AT NAPLES
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
