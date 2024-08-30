High School

Live score updates as Miami Northwestern visits Venice in a Florida showdown

Teddy Bridgewater takes his new look Bulls to Florida's west coast for a showdown with the Indians

Andy Villamarzo

Miami Northwestern's quarterback Leon Strawder (12) has a big game last week as Miami Northwestern blitzed Coconut Creek, 45-0, in its season opener. Now the Bulls and head coach Teddy Bridgewater travel to face West Florida power Venice.
Miami Northwestern's quarterback Leon Strawder (12) has a big game last week as Miami Northwestern blitzed Coconut Creek, 45-0, in its season opener. Now the Bulls and head coach Teddy Bridgewater travel to face West Florida power Venice. / KAILA JONES /TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK

Two prolific offenses will be on display Friday night as Miami Northwestern visits Venice in a Florida Top 25 high school football clash.

Northwestern, up to No. 14 in our state poll, showed out on both sides of the ball in thrashing Coconut Creek, 45-0, last week as Teddy Bridgewater made his high school head coach debut with the Bulls. Venice got the better of a run-and-gun battle with Tampa Bay Tech, running off to a 63-40 win. This contest should tell us a great deal about both teams.

Stay with SBlive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Miami Northwestern at Venice game.

LIVE UPDATES: MIAMI NORTHWESTERN AT NAPLES

PREGAME

- Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

