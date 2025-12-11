Live Score Updates: Class 1A State Championship - Cardinal Newman Crusaders vs. Chaminade-Madonna Lions
Cardinal Newman is set to challenge Chaminade-Madonna's stranglehold on the FHSAA Class 1A state title when the teams meet in Miami.
Live Updates
(Refresh this post throughout the contest for live updates and analysis)
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
1
2
3
4
F
Cardinal Newman
Chaminade-Madonna
Pre-game Notes
Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Cardinal Newman
Cardinal Newman is making its first state championship game appearance after knocking off previously unbeaten Tampa Carrollwood Day School, 48-33, in a state semifinal on Dec. 5.
Players to Watch:
Jyron Hughley, Sr., QB -- West Virginia signee, 1,901 yards passing, 16 TDs; 1,405 yards rushing, 18 TDs.
Phoenix Donghia, Sr., RB -- James Madison University signee, 1,379 yards rushing, 23 TDs.
Leslie Mosley, Sr., WR --Has eight D-1 offers, 48 receptions for 944 yards, eight TDs.
Adam Balogoun-ali, Sr., LB -- Auburn signee, 117 tackles, including 108 solo and 17 for loss.
Kahlil Gabaud, Soph., S -- Has six interceptions and 48 tackles.
Chaminade-Madonna
Chaminade-Madonna is making its 10th consecutive state finals appearance. The Lions’ only losses this season were to No. 1 nationally ranked St. Frances (Baltimore) and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, which is playing for the Class 5A state title on Dec. 11.
Players to watch
Malik Leonard, Fr., QB -- 2,756 yards passing, and 31 TDs, three rushing TDs.
Derrek Cooper, Sr., RB -- Texas signee, 1,424 yards rushing, 17 TDs.
Jasen Lopez, Sr., WR -- FSU signee, 59 receptions, 1,110 yards, 13 TDs.
Jaiden Roper, Sr., LB -- Has 111 tackles, including 57 solo and 10 for loss.
Trevoris Finley, Jr., DE -- Has 16 sacks and 74 tackles, including 37 solo and 26 for loss.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962