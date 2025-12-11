High School

Live Score Updates: Class 1A State Championship - Cardinal Newman Crusaders vs. Chaminade-Madonna Lions

Nationally ranked Lions seek 5th straight championship, while Crusaders make 1st state finals appearance in title showdown at FIU in Miami

Cardinal Newman football beat Carrollwood Day in the Class 1A state semifinals on Dec. 5 to clinch a berth in the state championship Thursday, Dec. 11, against national powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Cardinal Newman football beat Carrollwood Day in the Class 1A state semifinals on Dec. 5 to clinch a berth in the state championship Thursday, Dec. 11, against national powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

Cardinal Newman is set to challenge Chaminade-Madonna's stranglehold on the FHSAA Class 1A state title when the teams meet in Miami.

Live Updates

Pre-game Notes

Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

Cardinal Newman

Cardinal Newman is making its first state championship game appearance after knocking off previously unbeaten Tampa Carrollwood Day School, 48-33, in a state semifinal on Dec. 5.

Players to Watch:

Jyron Hughley, Sr., QB -- West Virginia signee, 1,901 yards passing, 16 TDs; 1,405 yards rushing, 18 TDs.

Phoenix Donghia, Sr., RB -- James Madison University signee, 1,379 yards rushing, 23 TDs.

Leslie Mosley, Sr., WR --Has eight D-1 offers, 48 receptions for 944 yards, eight TDs.

Adam Balogoun-ali, Sr., LB -- Auburn signee, 117 tackles, including 108 solo and 17 for loss.

Kahlil Gabaud, Soph., S -- Has six interceptions and 48 tackles.

Chaminade-Madonna

Chaminade-Madonna is making its 10th consecutive state finals appearance. The Lions’ only losses this season were to No. 1 nationally ranked St. Frances (Baltimore) and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, which is playing for the Class 5A state title on Dec. 11.

Players to watch

Malik Leonard, Fr., QB -- 2,756 yards passing, and 31 TDs, three rushing TDs.

Derrek Cooper, Sr., RB -- Texas signee, 1,424 yards rushing, 17 TDs.

Jasen Lopez, Sr., WR -- FSU signee, 59 receptions, 1,110 yards, 13 TDs.

Jaiden Roper, Sr., LB -- Has 111 tackles, including 57 solo and 10 for loss.

Trevoris Finley, Jr., DE -- Has 16 sacks and 74 tackles, including 37 solo and 26 for loss.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962

Published |Modified
