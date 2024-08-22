Live score updates: IMG Academy at Corner Canyon
Coming off a big opening week win, Corner Canyon (Utah) will host the nation's No. 4 team in the SBLive/SI Power 25 preseason high school football rankings, Florida's IMG Academy, Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. (ET).
The Chargers (1-0), who are ranked No. 19 in the SBLive poll, whipped American Fork, 70-42, in the season opener for both schools, last Friday. IMG will playing for the first time this season. Corner Canyon went 13-1 last season in winning the Utah Class 6A state championship
IMG boasts a slew of the nation's top recruits including Donovan Olugbode (WR), Nataniel Owusu Boatent (LB), Gavin Nix (LB and Miami commit), London Merritt (DL), Michael Carroll (OL and Alabama commit) and Ty Hawkins, all of from the Class of 2025. In addition, the boast several of the top recruits in the Class of 2026, including Elijah Golden (DL), Kennyi Pepe (OT), Zech Fort (S), Jake Kreul (Edge), Dominick Kelly (CB) and Cameron McHaney (DL).
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the IMG Academy at Corner Canyon game. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 9 p.m. ET.
1
2
3
4
T
IMG Academy
Corner Canyon
LIVE UPDATES: IMG ACADEMY (FL) AT CORNER CANYON (UT)
PREGAME
Kickoff is schedule for 9 pm ET/6 pm PT