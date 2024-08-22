Live score updates: Miami Northwestern at Coconut Creek
The Broward County National Football Showcase is the marque event on the opening weekend of the 2024 Florida high school football season and it begins on Thursday with a double-header at Coconut Creek high school. In the nightcap, the host Cougars will face the Miami Northwestern Bulls for whom former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be making his head coaching debut.
Within days of concluding his NFL career as a backup quarterback with the Detroit Lions, following last year's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Bridgewater was back in South Florida and being announced as the new head coach of his alma mater. Bridgewater's presence has brought renewed confidence to the program and all eyes are focused on how the Bulls respond to his leadership.
Coconut Creek is seeking to take another big step forward after 10-3 campaign in 2023. The Cougars surpised many when they put a scare in national power Chaminade-Madonna, before falling 35-7. Coconut Creek then went on to win six straight games before losing to another national powerhouse, St. Thomas Aquinas, in the post-season.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Miami Northwestern at Coconut Creek game.
PREGAME
Kickoff is schedule for 8 pm ET