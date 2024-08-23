Live score updates: Milton (GA) at American Heritage (FL)
The Broward County National Football Showcase continues on Friday night as the Milton Eagles (GA) arrive in South Florida to face American Heritage Plantation, at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Milton, the top-ranked in Georgia and the No. 6 squad in the SBLive/SI Top 25 National High School Football rankings, is fresh off a 13-10 win over Buford, in a season-opening between No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state. The Eagles, who won the GHSA Class 7A state championship, had to endure a two hour weather which occurred during halftime of that contest.
American Heritage, which was list among those who "just missed" the SBLive national rankings, is no stranger to facing national powerhouses both inside and outside of Florida. The Patriots went 10-2 in 2023 and are considered a top contender for the 2024 Class 4A FHSAA state championship. Heritage defeated Blanche Ely, 37-26, last week in a Florida Kickoff Classic exhibition game.
1
2
3
4
T
Milton
0
0
American Heritage
0
0
LIVE UPDATES: MILTON VS. AMERICAN HERITAGE
PREGAME
- Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET