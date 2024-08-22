Live score updates: The First Academy (FL) at Lipscomb Academy (TN)
On the first full Friday of the 2024 high school football season, The First Academy Royals, out of Orlando, Florida, travel north to face Tennesse powerhouse Lipscomb Academy in the season-opener for both schools.
After winning back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022, going a combined 26-1 over those two seasons, Lipscomb Academy stumbled to a 4-6 record last season and missed the state playoffs due to TSSAA sanctions for recruiting violations. Those developments led to the departure of first-year head coach Kevin Mawae, a former NFL player.
New head coach Jamie Graham, who was an offensive assistant with the Mustangs when Trent Dilfer was the head coach, will rely on Colorado signee Chaucey Gooden, LSU recruit CJ Jimcoily and West Virgina bound Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, as well as top linebacker recruit Kris Thompson.
The First Academy has had four consecutive winning seasons and looked very impressive including a 6-4 mark in 2023. The Royals also looked extremely impressive in their Kickoff Classic exhibition contest last weeking, romping to a 59-12 victory over Windermere Prep.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout The First Academy (FL) at Lipscomb Academy (TN) game. The contest is schedule to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. ET.
