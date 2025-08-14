Live Updates: Chaminade-Madonna vs. West Boca Raton in Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic
A battle of defending state champions is slated for Thursday night as West Boca Raton hosts Chaminade-Madonna in a preseason Florida high school football showdown as part of the 2025 Kickoff Classic.
The Lions enter 2025 on the heels of their fourth consecutive state title in a season that saw them win 13 straight games after losing their first two contests of the year.
With seven titles in the past eight years and another loaded roster ready for this season, Chaminade-Madonna begins the year ranked No. 14 in the High School On SI Preseason National High School Football Rankings.
Ranked No. 7 in the Florida High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings, West Boca Raton enters this season with a target on its back for the first time after the Bulls finished 15-0 last year en route to their first state title in program history.
Head coach Dylan Potts is the man responsible for turning the program around after taking over a team that won just one game in 2021.
Players to Watch
From Chaminade-Madonna
- Derrek Cooper, RB - Ranked the No. 40 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Cooper is a Texas commit who is considered one of the top playmakers in the nation
- Denairius Gray, WR - Kentucky
- Jasen Lopez, WR - Florida State
From West Boca Raton
- Javian Mallory, RB - Mallory is a Miami commit who is the No. 26 ranked RB in the Class of 2025
- Jaydin Broadnax, CB - Louisville
- Demetrius Geathers, EDGE - University of Southern Florida
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
F
Chaminade-Madonna
West Boca Raton
1st Quarter
We are underway in Boca Raton as the Bulls kickoff and Chaminade-Madonna starts on its own 20-yard line after a touchback.
Chaminade is forced to punt and West Boca will take over on its own 45 with 9:07 on the first quarter clock.