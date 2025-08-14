High School

Live Updates: Chaminade-Madonna vs. West Boca Raton in Florida High School Football Kickoff Classic

Two of the top teams in Florida collide as West Boca Raton hosts Chaminade-Madonna in an epic preseason clash

Sam Brown

West Boca Raton clashes with Chaminade-Madonna in a Florida high school football preseason showdown on Thursday.
West Boca Raton clashes with Chaminade-Madonna in a Florida high school football preseason showdown on Thursday. / Robson Lopes

A battle of defending state champions is slated for Thursday night as West Boca Raton hosts Chaminade-Madonna in a preseason Florida high school football showdown as part of the 2025 Kickoff Classic.

The Lions enter 2025 on the heels of their fourth consecutive state title in a season that saw them win 13 straight games after losing their first two contests of the year.

With seven titles in the past eight years and another loaded roster ready for this season, Chaminade-Madonna begins the year ranked No. 14 in the High School On SI Preseason National High School Football Rankings.

Ranked No. 7 in the Florida High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings, West Boca Raton enters this season with a target on its back for the first time after the Bulls finished 15-0 last year en route to their first state title in program history.

Head coach Dylan Potts is the man responsible for turning the program around after taking over a team that won just one game in 2021.

Players to Watch

From Chaminade-Madonna

  • Derrek Cooper, RB - Ranked the No. 40 overall recruit in the Class of 2026, Cooper is a Texas commit who is considered one of the top playmakers in the nation
  • Denairius Gray, WR - Kentucky
  • Jasen Lopez, WR - Florida State

From West Boca Raton

  • Javian Mallory, RB - Mallory is a Miami commit who is the No. 26 ranked RB in the Class of 2025
  • Jaydin Broadnax, CB - Louisville
  • Demetrius Geathers, EDGE - University of Southern Florida

Pick the Winner

Let us know who you believe will win by trying your hand at our Pick 'Em challenge.

Live Updates

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

F

Chaminade-Madonna

West Boca Raton

1st Quarter

We are underway in Boca Raton as the Bulls kickoff and Chaminade-Madonna starts on its own 20-yard line after a touchback.

Chaminade is forced to punt and West Boca will take over on its own 45 with 9:07 on the first quarter clock.

Published |Modified
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Florida