Live Updates: FHSAA Class 5A State Title Game -- Lakeland Dreadnaughts (12-2) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (13-1)
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Pre-game Notes
Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, which has won a Florida-best 16 state championships, will try to win its second consecutive title when it takes on familiar rival, Lakeland. This will mark the eighth time the schools collide for all the marbles, with the Dreadnaughts holding an 5-2 edge. Lakeland is tied with Miami Central for most state titles (9) won by a public school.
St. Thomas Aquinas enters the game ranked No. 8 in the nation by High School on SI.
Live Updates
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Players to watch
Lakeland
Kelin Hendrix, Jr., ATH -- At quarterback, 1,705 yards passing, 22 TDs, five interceptions.
Ahnarri Cooper, Soph., RB -- 892 yards rushing, 11 TDs.
Cameron Fuse, Soph., WR -- 27 catches, 541 yards, six TDs
Drew Sapp, Jr., DE
Deonte Fielder, Jr., DB
St. Thomas Aquinas
Mason Mallory, Sr., QB -- 2,057 yards passing, 23 TDs, six interceptions; 654 yards rushing, nine TDs.
Julius Jones, Jr., WR -- 51 catches, 750 yards, 14 TDs.
Virgil Lemons, Jr., RB -- 715 yards rushing, seven TDs.
Wyatt Smith, Jr., DE/TE -- 110 tackles, including 59 solo and 21 for loss, 11 sacks.
Jemiyah Douglas, Sr., CB/ATH -- Western Carolina signee; 46 tackles, including 38 solo; four interceptions.
Phillip Goodrich, Sr., LB/RB -- Army signee; 102 tackles, including 64 solo and 16 for loss.
