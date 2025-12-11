High School

Live Updates: FHSAA Class 5A State Title Game -- Lakeland Dreadnaughts (12-2) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (13-1)

Bitter rivals face off for 8th time in state title game, with Dreadnaughts holding 5-2 edge

Jeff Gardenour

Nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Lakeland, 34-0, in last year's Class 5A state title game. The schools face off again for the 5A championship on Thursday, Dec. 11, at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 11, at FIU's Pitbull Stadium in Miami.

Pre-game Notes

Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas, which has won a Florida-best 16 state championships, will try to win its second consecutive title when it takes on familiar rival, Lakeland. This will mark the eighth time the schools collide for all the marbles, with the Dreadnaughts holding an 5-2 edge. Lakeland is tied with Miami Central for most state titles (9) won by a public school.

St. Thomas Aquinas enters the game ranked No. 8 in the nation by High School on SI.

Live Updates

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Players to watch

Lakeland

Kelin Hendrix, Jr., ATH -- At quarterback, 1,705 yards passing, 22 TDs, five interceptions.

Ahnarri Cooper, Soph., RB -- 892 yards rushing, 11 TDs.

Cameron Fuse, Soph., WR -- 27 catches, 541 yards, six TDs

Drew Sapp, Jr., DE

Deonte Fielder, Jr., DB

St. Thomas Aquinas

Mason Mallory, Sr., QB -- 2,057 yards passing, 23 TDs, six interceptions; 654 yards rushing, nine TDs.

Julius Jones, Jr., WR -- 51 catches, 750 yards, 14 TDs.

Virgil Lemons, Jr., RB -- 715 yards rushing, seven TDs.

Wyatt Smith, Jr., DE/TE -- 110 tackles, including 59 solo and 21 for loss, 11 sacks.

Jemiyah Douglas, Sr., CB/ATH -- Western Carolina signee; 46 tackles, including 38 solo; four interceptions.

Phillip Goodrich, Sr., LB/RB -- Army signee; 102 tackles, including 64 solo and 16 for loss.

