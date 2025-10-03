Live Updates: No. 1 IMG Academy vs. No. 10 Venice in Florida High School Football Showdown; preview, scoring
Tonight’s showdown features two of Florida’s best in No. 1 IMG Academy and No. 10 Venice. Opening kick is slated for 7:30 p.m. Eastern at Powell Davis Stadium.
IMG, the No. 3 team in High School on SI’s latest National Power Rankings, enters at 5-0 coming off a 49-14 victory at Phenix City Central in Arizona. Venice (3-2) is coming off a 51-0 win at home against Lehigh.
As expected, the Ascenders – rostering some 40 star-ranked players – have been dominant this season. They’ve managed to outscore opponents by 200 points so far (254-54) – with wins over Hoover (Alabama) 34-13, Winslow Township (New Jersey) 35-14, Henderson Coronado (Nevada) 79-6, Jacksonville Mandarin 57-7 and Central.
The Indians have outscored opponents 128-84. They opened the season with a 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay Tech, beat Bishop Verot 27-12 and Port Charlotte 29-22 and lost to The First Academy 21-14 before last week’s win.
IMG won last year's game against Venice 21-16.
Star Talent
For IMG Academy
Zyron Forstall, Edge, jr. – Five-star prospect; Holds 22 offers and is the No. 2 overall junior in the nation by Rivals
Keenyi Pepe, OT, sr. – Five-star; USC commit; Ranked No. 4 at OT by Rivals
Jake Kreul, Edge, sr. – Four-star; Oklahoma commit; No. 8 Edge by Rivals
Osani Gayles, WR, jr. – Four-star; 27 offers; Ranked No. 8 at WR by Rivals
Zech Fort, S, sr. – Four-star; Georgia commit; No. 13 safety by Rivals
Zion White, WR, jr. – Four-star; 12 offers; No. 16 WR
Larry Moon, CB, jr. – Four-star; 43 offers; No. 18 CB
Amarri Irvin, LB, jr. – Four-star; 26 offers; No. 12 LB
Alexander Ward, ATH, jr. – Four-star; Alabama commit; No. 8 Athlete by Rivals
Censere Gaylord, CB, jr. – Four-star; Holds 25 offers
Cameron McHaney, DL, sr. – Four-star; Indiana commit; No. 32 DL by Rivals
Breck Kolojay, IOL, sr. – Four-star; USC commit; No. 30 IOL by Rivals
Jayden Wade, QB, soph. – Four-star; 28 offers; No. 1 sophomore prospect by Rivals
Eric McFarland, WR, soph. – Four-star; 35 offers; No. 2 WR by 247Sports
Jamarious Canton, OT, soph. – Four-star; 20 offers; No. 2 OT by Rivals
Maxx Jones, IOL, soph. – Four-star; 12 offers; No. 8 OT by Rivals
Liufau Loumoli, LB, jr. – Four-star; 28 offers; No. 17 LB by Rivals
Judah Lancaster, TE, jr. – Four-star; 39 offers; No. 19 TE by Rivals
Major Green, IOL, soph. – Four-star; 16 offers; No. 1 IOL by 247Sports
Man Robinson, CB, soph. – Four-star; 15 offers; No. 8 CB by Rivals
Anthony Howard Jr., RB, soph. – Four-star; 9 offers; No. 8 RB by 247Sports composite
Andre Alexander, LB, soph. – Four-star; 12 offers; No. 7 LB by 247Sports composite
G’Nivre Carr, IOL, sr. – Three-star; Florida commit; No. 41 IOL by Rivals
Preston Carey, DL, sr. – Three-star; Georgia commit; No. 45 DL by Rivals
Will Conroy, IOL, sr. – Three-star; North Carolina commit; No. 51 IOL by Rivals
Cameron Brickle, DL, sr. – Three-star; Ohio State commit; No. 58 LB by Rivals
Lekhy Thompkins, RB, sr. – Three-star; Louisville commit; No. 38 RB by Rivals
Christian Ward, WR, sr. – Three-star; Colorado commit
Amari Jones, S, sr. – Three-star; USF commit
Charles Roberts, S, jr. – Three-star; 12 offers; No. 38 CB by Rivals
AJ Marks, CB, sr. – Three-star; Wake Forest commit
Ksani Jiles, S, sr. – Three-star; Washington commit
Carmelo McKenzie, DL, sr. – Three-star; NC State commit
James Morrow, DL, sr. – Three-star; 32 offers
Joseph Graves, DL, jr. – Three-star; 13 offers
Joshua Singleton, IOL, sr. – Three-star; East Carolina commit; 9 offers
Steven Pickard, IOL, sr. – Three-star; Syracuse commit
Ismael Schiefer, Edge, soph. – Three-star; 14 offers; No. 27 Edge by Rivals
Kody Strayhorn, IOL, soph. – Three-star; 9 offers; No. 11 IOL by Rivals
For Venice
Johnnie Jones, OT, sr. – Four-star; 33 offers; No. 10 OT by Rivals
Asharri Charles, Edge, sr. – Four-star; Miami (Florida) commit; No. 24 Edge by Rivals
Tyree Mannings Jr., WR, soph. – Four-star; 17 offers; No. 8 WR by Rivals
