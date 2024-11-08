Lourdes Academy reaches its first FHSAA state volleyball final
WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – Lourdes Academy seniors are feeling a sense of urgency.
Lourdes girls volleyball vaulted into its first state title game berth on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Port Charlotte in a Class 5A semifinal at the FHSAA state tournament Polk State College.
“Losing two years in a row to St. Thomas Aquinas, we knew this was the year to do it with seven seniors,” senior Olivia Guzman said. “We have thought about it since the beginning, since tryouts. We are here, and we are not giving up, and we hope to win states.”
Lourdes dominated Port Charlotte winning sets, 25-13. 25-7 and 25-11.
“We had a really good game plan,” Lourdes head coach Pedro Penate said. “We kind of knew what they were going to do.”
With the win, Lourdes, also making its first state tournament appearance, will square off against the Tallahassee Chiles Friday at 4 p.m. in the 5A state championship game.
Chiles advanced after beating Orlando Innovation 3-0, taking sets 25-13, 25-7 and 25-18.
Penate echoed the key to this year’s success has been a roster laced with quality seniors.
“It’s been them, we have seven," said Penate, who is in his 14th season with the program. “We are finally here. I am excited for them and the program. We have been building for this for years.”
Lourdes' other six seniors are: Amanda Rodriguez, Paola Torres, Ella Garcia, Madeline Jennings, Kaylie Cueto and Gianna Diaz.
Lourdes was led by Garcia with 13 kills and nine digs while junior Ellie Muniz seven kills and eight digs.
“This is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Rodriguez, who agreed there has been a sense of urgency this year .“ Practices are definitely more intense this year. I am so happy to do it with the 18 girls on the team.”
Chiles was led by junior Lindsay Smith with 13 kills and two digs, Eva Goodson with 10 kills and 20 digs. Kate Stewart had nine kills and 12 digs.
In 4A action, Mater Lakes beat Bishop Kenny 3-0 and Orlando Bishop Moore beat Lemon Bay 3-0. Mater Lakes and Bishop Moore will meet for the state title today at 10 a.m.