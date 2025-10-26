Oviedo Roars Back from 14-Point Deficit to Capture Class 6A, District 4 Title
Make it four district championships in a row for the Oviedo Lions, but they had to roar back in nail-biting fashion to win their latest one.
Oviedo Rallies to Win a Thriller
In one of the most exciting high school football games this season in Central Florida, Oviedo (7-2) rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to edge red-hot Evans, 29-28, for Homecoming and capture the Class 6A, District 4 title.
O'Brien's Extra-Point in OT Was the Difference
Patrick O’Brien’s extra-point kick in the second overtime pushed the Lions (3-0 in 6A-4) past Evans (7-2 overall, 2-1 in 6A-4), which had entered the game with a seven-game win streak, including a stunning 28-25 victory against defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones on Sept. 6.
“I’m very proud of my players and coaches,” said Oviedo coach Greg Odierno. “It was a hard-fought game for every second. Hat goes off to Evans.
“I though it was our best defensive game all year long,” Odierno said. “Our boys came to play. The defensive line was outstanding, led by Davin Scott, Laron Hargrave, Miguel Hernandez, Steven Malone and JC Payano.
“The secondary had tight coverage and we had big-time tackles all night from Kyle Olson, Samari Chisolm and Carmari Solomon.”
Oviedo’s offense came through as well, with junior quarterback Sebastian Galeano completing 12 of 18 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns – with both scoring tosses going to senior Emiliano Galarza.
“It was a very electric win,” Galarza said. “Both sides of the ball played their best to help us win, and with the defense playing like that, we had to come ready and score when it mattered.
“All my four years I’ve been a district champ at Oviedo!” Galarza said.
Dylan Yablon's Alert Play Saves the Day for the Lions
It turned out to be a running play and a game-saving move by a teammate, however, that made the difference in the end for Oviedo. In the second overtime, Oviedo’s Brock Joyce fumbled forward into the end zone and teammate Dylan Yablon recovered the ball to tie the game at 28-28.
O’Brien then came on for the PAT but missed it, forcing a third overtime. But a penalty on Evans gave O’Brien a second chance and he made it, sending the Lions’ sideline into pandemonium.
“Sebastian Galeano was extremely accurate all night,” said Odierno. “Jordan Donahoo and Emiliano Galarza made big-time catches when we needed them.
“Brock Joyce and Johnnie Cobbs, along with the offensive line, executed the running game plan. It was a total team effort.”
Evans used a punishing running game to take an early 14-0 lead. Omyry Hickson and star Li’darious Pryor ran for TDs in the first quarter.
Galeano then hit Galarza for a TD pass in the second quarter, trimming Evans’ lead to seven points, 14-7, at halftime.
Joyce then scored on a short TD run for the Lions to tie the game at 14-14. Galeano then threw another TD pass to Galarza and Oviedo made the two-point conversion to take a 22-14 lead.
Pryor then smashed into the end zone for his second TD run of the night and the Trojans made the two-point conversion to tie the game at 22-22 with less than 10 minutes left.
After a scoreless first overtime, Azariel Woods threw a TD pass to Carl Jean-Bart but Evans missed the PAT and led 28-22 in the second overtime. Joyce and O’Brien then came through for the Lions.
Oviedo clinched an automatic playoff berth with the win, while Evans is likely to secure a spot as an at-large team.
